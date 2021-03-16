Police said a man broke into a home during a disturbance and held a piece of glass to a woman’s throat Sunday night in Dubuque.
Dylan C. Monroe, 26, of 2400 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Hill Street on charges of first-degree burglary and assault with injury.
Court documents state that Monroe was involved in a disturbance with Timothy R. Walsh, 26, and Page R. Keune, 26, both of 410 Hill St., at about 10:15 p.m. at the Hill Street address.
Walsh “reported being punched in the head and tackled to the ground” and sustained a scratch on his chin and an abrasion above his left ear, according to documents.
Monroe was forced out of the residence but returned to look for his cellphone. He forced his way into the residence by breaking a large pane of glass on the front door.
Once inside, Monroe picked up a piece of glass and “held it to Keune’s throat” while demanding his phone, documents state.
Keune was able to get away from Monroe, who left the residence.