He now paints for a living, but Ernest Jackson also could be described as something of a builder.
The mentoring efforts and leadership of the retired John Deere manager and current painting business owner are helping to construct a community among local Black youth. That is among the reasons that Jackson is the recipient of the 2021 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
“As a member of the Dubuque Black Men Coalition, Ernest helps to mentor and facilitate the development of our next generations,” wrote Ricardo Cunningham in nominating Jackson to receive the award.
“As a former engineer, Ernest’s meticulous nature allows him to thrive as a painter,” wrote Cunningham, dean of graduate and adult studies at University of Dubuque and a fellow member of Dubuque Black Men Coalition. “An immense joy is the employment of young men that work for him as he teaches them the trade of painting and helps to mentor them in their personal and professional lives.”
Jackson is a founding member of the coalition. He also serves as chairman of the board of Dubuque’s True North, an initiative devoted to the revitalization of North End neighborhoods, and as a board member for First Baptist Church of Dubuque.
He spent 27 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, where he rose through the ranks to become the plant’s operations manager.
“When you’re a minority, an African-American, young people don’t have a lot of opportunity to see people in the positions and the roles that we have,” Jackson said. “That’s a lot of what we are trying to do: Show that you can do this. You can be successful. And you can be successful in Dubuque.”
Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and a member of the Dubuque Community School Board, described Jackson as a “humble servant” improving the community through his work with Black youth.
“He has been a mentor to youth, young professionals and community leaders,” Sainci wrote while nominating Jackson for the First Citizen Award. “Dubuque is a better place because of leaders like Ernest.”
WELCOME TO DUBUQUE
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jackson graduated from The Ohio State University with an engineering degree.
“My first job was in Grand Island, Neb.,” Jackson said. “From there, I went back to a position in Ohio and then a position in Michigan and then a position in Indianapolis.”
Jackson worked for Allison Gas Turbine in Indianapolis when he was recruited to John Deere Dubuque Works. He, his wife, Peggy, and three sons moved to Dubuque in 1993.
“The thing that attracted me to Dubuque was the small size, sense of community and the outdoor environment,” Jackson said. “I grew up on the hills of the Ohio River, so the bluffs of the Mississippi River were very similar. They had a familiar feel to me.”
Jackson also recognized aspects of Dubuque that differed from some of his previous residences.
“Dubuque was an isolated place and was lacking in any general diversity (compared to) most of the places I’ve been to,” he said.
Jackson retired from John Deere at the beginning of 2020.
“During his time at Deere, Ernest showed leadership over the years through example,” Cunningham wrote. “In conversations with some of his co-workers in my MBA classes, they talked about how he inspired others through his commitment and passion for his job, which made his co-workers want to do their very best.”
MENTORING ON ARRIVAL
It didn’t take long for Jackson to seek ways to mentor the young Black residents of Dubuque.
“He has a true passion for wanting to improve lives and strengthen the community for all, particularly for young African-American men,” Sainci wrote.
Jackson’s efforts impact his peers, too.
“Many Black and Brown leaders believe they can be great because of Ernest Jackson,” Sainci wrote.
Jackson had been involved in mentoring with his church in Indianapolis.
“The church had me lead a youth-mentoring program, and it was pretty powerful,” he said.
Jackson resumed his youth-mentoring role when he relocated to Dubuque.
“There was mentoring, working with the youth through the church,” he said.
By about 2000, Jackson began mentoring youth within Dubuque Community Schools.
“We started coaching baseball, quite a few of us,” he said. “Then, we started mentoring in the middle schools in the early 2000s through a program called ‘Yes, You Can.’ We had the opportunity to share our experiences and the ability to try to motivate some folks — that they can do some of the things that we had done.”
LAUNCHING A COALITION
Jackson was among a group of residents who launched Dubuque Black Men Coalition about a dozen years ago. The network of local Black professionals offers programs and services to African-American youth to help them succeed.
“We spend a lot of time in our mentoring helping with the path that they are on but also being visible,” Jackson said. “That visibility may impact somebody in their career or their life.”
Jackson said a training experience featuring an author from Baltimore helped coalition members refine their mentoring approach.
“The biggest piece was that we had to teach young men how to survive in multiple levels of our society,” Jackson said. “We had to teach them what we call ‘changing the code’ — how to be able to deal within a neighborhood, deal and operate in a school system and how to behave in businesses. That what is acceptable at the high school might not be acceptable in the corporation. We’re not trying to get young people to deny who they are, but we’re trying to give them coping skills. It takes some learning to navigate Dubuque. You have to find a way to be linked in relationships to fight through the high scrutiny and other challenges of the community.”
Jackson said the results of the coalition’s work are evident when talking with local school officials.
“The best feedback we can get about mentoring is what the high schools tell us,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of years where the high schools have told us, ‘You guys are having a positive impact on the young men at this school in multiple ways — in their behaviors, in their drive to attend class.’”
Jackson said the coalition’s momentum has not stalled with the effects of COVID-19. In fact, just the opposite has happened.
“Our (coalition) attendance has tripled since pre-pandemic,” he said. “We were running five to 10 people actively involved in 2019, and now, we’re close to 30. We have people who are new to town wanting to engage, and we have people who have been here who are committed to engage more.”
Jackson’s civic involvement doesn’t end with the coalition.
“Ernest has been an active contributor in the Dubuque community,” Sainci wrote. “He served on the board of Dubuque Initiatives, Dubuque’s True North, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and First Baptist Church. His family donates financially to many organizations and initiatives throughout the community. He generously gives annually to the Multicultural Family Center to support Juneteenth, a celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.”
NO REST IN RETIREMENT
Jackson’s wife, Peggy, is retired from an interior-decorating business. She has been active in the community, too, launching the annual Walk Through Black History program. The couple never considered leaving Dubuque upon retirement.
“We never had a plan to go to Florida or Arizona,” Jackson said. “I’m kind of weird in that I like winter.”
Starting a painting business wasn’t part of Jackson’s retirement plans.
Instead, a general contractor and a crew working on a remodeling project noticed Jackson’s painting talents and suggested that he take it up professionally.
“They kept telling me, ‘Hey, you’re a painting contractor,’” Jackson said. “I had been painting for a lot of years — I’m from a family of painters. In the end, the general contractor hired me to paint the project they were on, and (the business) has taken off since then. Dubuque was a good place to start my business. I have a lot of relationships here, which enabled the business to get going.”
Jackson has a pair of employees, making up a painting crew of three. The business involves the painting of interiors, exteriors and decks — with some mentoring in the mix, too, for Jackson’s young employees.
“I’m really proud to have young people working for me, and they’re proud of their work,” he said.
The painting keeps Jackson busy — “We work regular hours, and when you’re painting, it’s pretty physical work” — so he doesn’t have as much time for some of his previous mentoring efforts.
“But we have other guys who have stepped up,” he said. “We have more people willing to mentor, so it’s pretty awesome.”
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
Don’t look for traces of pessimism in Jackson.
“A characteristic, and probably a fault of mine, is that I am an overly optimistic person,” he said. “Most times, my worldview tends to be, we are going to get to a better place, even through the trials and tribulations.”
Jackson said he is encouraged about Dubuque’s direction when it comes to the community’s minority population.
“But we need to speed up our progress in overcoming some of the metrics that have been negative against, especially, the minority communities,” he said. “If you stay in Dubuque for a long time, you tend to think that Dubuque is a large city, but it’s not. We’re a small city. We’re growing, we’re improving, but we have a historical burden that we’re always trying to unload.”
One aspect of Dubuque life that encourages Jackson is the community’s collaborative nature.
“I’m always encouraged when I see groups working together — the city, the nonprofit organizations, community leaders and businesses,” he said. “When we can get all of those parties trying to resolve issues that we have locally, that’s encouraging. We have to recognize that we’re all in this together. If we operate separately, I think that’s a fault.”