DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It was as if it had been scripted for a movie.
Perfect weather. Baseball players emerging from the corn. A sold-out stadium and fans across the country watching a back-and-forth game with a backdrop of an Iowa cornfield. A two-run home run to end it.
The inaugural Major League Baseball game at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville last August was a rousing success. An average of 5.9 million people watched the Chicago White Sox square off with the New York Yankees — the most-streamed regular season baseball game in FOX Sports history — and thousands of people flocked to Dyersville to take part in the excitement.
It’s a success that event planners are working to repeat.
“We had a beautiful sunset last year, and then the baseball game itself had a great finish,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “It’s going to be pretty hard to duplicate, but that’s not to say (MLB) won’t try.”
This year’s MLB game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at the stadium adjacent to the movie site. The stadium also will host a minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels two days earlier.
Officials are currently working on plans surrounding the games, including a week’s worth of Beyond the Game festivities that will feature meet-and-greet opportunities with former MLB stars.
An at-capacity crowd is expected for the MLB game, and officials hope many additional visitors come to the Dubuque County area.
“I’ve been a Cubs fan since the mid-’60s,” Rahe said. “Cubs fans are going to be thrilled to be in that environment to see their team and Reds fans in that environment. At that time of year, the corn is ... tall and beautiful. It’s about as unique as it gets.”
MLB MAGIC
MLB Vice President of Global Events Jeremiah Yolkut said league officials strive to once again capture the magic last year’s game created.
“When we looked at the Field of Dreams and what was so special about it, it was that we were able to connect the specialness of the Field of Dreams and the movie globally,” he said. “We want to capture that again and come up with ways to enhance it.”
Last year, 7,832 fans at the temporary stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams site watched “Field of Dreams” movie star Kevin Costner emerge from the cornfields with the Yankees and White Sox to kick off the game.
The temporary, 8,000-seat stadium once again is being erected around the MLB field.
“We do expect a sold-out crowd,” Yolkut noted.
Iowans again had the opportunity to enter a lottery for a chance to purchase at least 2,000 of the 8,000 available tickets. The tickets available to Iowans were priced at $375 for left-field bench-style seats, while regular ballpark tip-up seats, located between the dugouts, are $450.
Other tickets will go to the teams’ season-ticketholders, sponsors, business partners and other organizations.
Yolkut noted that the addition of the minor league game on Tuesday, Aug. 9, will allow for even more fans to experience the Field of Dreams stadium. Tickets to that game went on sale Saturday at https://www.milb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets, with purchases being limited to Iowa and Illinois residents.
“We can say the intent is the same to give Iowa fans a chance to watch the game,” he said.
He added that MLB is working with FOX Sports on ways to give television viewers a new look at the stadium to provide a better fan experience. Enhanced food offerings and new activities at the original movie site are also in the works.
However, Yolkut said he didn’t want to give away too many details ahead of time.
“When you came onto the site last year, you didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We want to leave some of the specialness behind the curtain. …
“I really think that’s one of the great things about the event — that it’s unexpected. For somebody watching at home, you didn’t know what you were going to get, like at one of our 30 ballparks.”
BIG NAMES AND CHARITY GAME NEW EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rahe said tweaks were made this year to the schedule for Beyond the Game, including events that were discussed prior to the COVID-9 pandemic.
“Last year, we were quasi in a COVID fog,” he said. “There would have been some different things we would have done, but now, we’re going back to more pre-COVID. We’re bringing in former Major League players, and people will be able to get a picture with them. We’ve been working on it really hard this year, and we’re very excited.”
A major offering will be Fan Fest, which will take place at St. Francis Xavier School, 203 Second St. SW. That event will be highlighted by a variety of well-known former MLB players signing free autographs and meeting fans.
Fan Fest will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Aug 10 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. A schedule of when each player will sign autographs has yet to be announced.
Also on the Beyond the Game schedule is a charity softball game on Friday, Aug. 12, between the Field of Dreams Ghost Players and the USA Patriots, a team of veterans who have lost limbs. The game will be played at the original Field of Dreams movie site.
“We worked very hard to get that game pre-COVID,” Rahe said. “To say I’m beyond thrilled is an understatement. That’s a relationship we want to have long term. We want to bring that in the future to this area, too.”
The softball game will be the only not-free Beyond the Game event. But Rahe said the proceeds from the $20 tickets will go to charity, and there is currently no attendance cap.
“What a problem to have if that is the case,” he said, referring to having too much demand for tickets to that game. “I know in the past with the Team of Dreams, it works out very well there. If we get about 5,000, we might limit that. We encourage people to get tickets early.”
OTHER PLANNED ACTIVITIES
Regional musical acts will play in Dyersville through the week of the game, including a Friday, Aug. 12, concert featuring Not Quite Brothers and Spazmatics.
Last year, a Wednesday night concert headlined by star country duo Maddie & Tae drew about 3,500 people on the night before the MLB game.
Rahe said hosting a concert on Friday this year might draw more people.
The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales also will be featured throughout Dubuque County during the week of the game.
The horses will arrive on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and can be seen there on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13. The Clydesdales will go to Fareway grocery store in Dyersville on Wednesday, Aug. 10, before heading to the Field of Dreams for the MLB game on Thursday, Aug. 11. They also will be featured in a parade in Dyersville on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said the Beyond the Game slate also will feature an extensive Kids’ Zone, a MLB game viewing party and food vendors focusing on local and regional options.
“Corn got quite a lot of attention last year when one of the (MLB) players bit into a piece of field corn,” she noted. “We will really celebrate that with some of the food and drinks that will be more regional in nature.”
Keith Rahe said it’s “hard to put a number” on how many people will flock to the area for events surrounding the game, but officials will try to track the number of visitors at game-related events.
“It’s going to be popular,” he said. “If the weather is nice, I think we’re going to have a very good crowd. Obviously, the Cubs-Reds game is going to be sold out, and we think the minor league game is going to be sold out when those tickets become available. It really is a way to bring people and exposure (to the area).”
Jacque Rahe also said she believed the full slate of events throughout the week would encourage those traveling to the area to stick around for longer.
“I think the community found out how well it did go last year,” she said. “I think some people that either didn’t watch (the game) or were skeptical have now said, ‘I wish I would have gone.’ Given the huge amount of Cubs fans in the area, we anticipate it being a very large crowd.”
GAME SECURITY
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department again will lead security at the Field of Dreams, this time for both the major and minor league games.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy noted that the minor league game also is expected to have a capacity crowd.
“For us, the biggest challenge is always going to be staffing,” he said. “We have a large department for the state of Iowa, but an event like this pretty much stretches us to the max, as far as bodies are concerned.”
Kennedy said about 50% to 60% of the 73 sworn deputies will work at the Field of Dreams site on the two game days, and the rest of the staff likely will work overtime shifts to cover for the people working at the field.
When the county supervisors were making their budget, Kennedy said, he asked for $10,000 in overtime just for the MLB game. However, the minor league game wasn’t announced at that time, so the department will have to dig into its regular funds for overtime pay that day, Kennedy said.
“But it’s a good event for the community,” he said. “It’s a small price to pay for the exposure.”
Access to the site will again be restricted this year. The Field of Dreams will be closed from Aug. 5 to 14. Kennedy said Lansing Road between Dyersville East and Black Hills roads will be restricted to game ticketholders and residents from Aug. 9 to 13.
“Anybody that wants to drive through, we’re trying to limit that type of traffic,” Kennedy said. “If we got any complaints last year, it was people pulling up and saying they just want to drive by. But there’s enough stuff going on. We don’t need extra people adding to the chaos.”
He added that the department has access to drones that use thermal imaging to detect anomalies in the corn surrounding the Field of Dreams, so anyone trying to enter the site from the cornfield will be found.
“This is private property,” Kennedy said. “If you don’t have a ticket for the game, you’re trespassing on private property. We’re not trying to be difficult — we’re just trying to manage a difficult situation.”
BUSINESS BOOM
Jacque Rahe said last year’s MLB game and its surrounding activities provided an economic impact of about $6 million, and officials plan to track the financial impact of the event again this year.
“We’re really looking forward to this year being just as good, if not better, because of the elongated events that we have,” she said.
One of those will be a minor league game tailgate on Tuesday, Aug. 9, ahead of the game. The tailgate will be in the parking lot at the corner of Second Street Northeast and Second Avenue Northeast near Textile Brewing Co. and Fuse, who are co-hosting the event.
“We’re going to have music and beer and food,” said Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile. “Maybe some retired MLB players will be there as well.”
Olberding said the brewery again will extend its beer garden into the street behind the brewery and will be cooking out throughout the week of the games.
Textile also has released a special corn lager for the game, named “If You Brew It.” The brew comes in a special can featuring Field of Dreams Ghost Players, and it will be available at all Textile locations and some retail stores through August.
“We have a little more time this year to plan,” Olberding said. “We know more of what’s going to happen. I think we are going to see more people in town, I think, just with the fact that the Cubs will be playing.”
Becca Weber, marketing and accounts manager for boutique Just For You, said the store experienced “phenomenal” success last year as a Beyond the Game vendor. The store does in-housing screen printing on apparel and designed a special shirt for the game that said “Come for the field, stay for the dreams.”
Weber said Just For You is still in the design phase for this year’s shirt but plans to make at least 5,000 shirts — double what it sold last year.
“We’re probably going to double the amount of people we saw,” she said. “The teams this year are more centrally located with fans for our area.”
Tara Rahe, owner of Fuse, said she is looking at bringing in live music to the restaurant on Aug. 12, in addition to co-hosting the minor league tailgate.
She added that she believes all of the events planned downtown surrounding the game will be a boost to local businesses.
“I think that this year is going to be a lot bigger than last year,” she said. “Last year, they were still combating COVID, and there were a lot of question marks. I think this year is going to be a lot bigger and a lot more people will be downtown. The events that are being planned downtown are going to be a huge draw to keep people around the area.”
