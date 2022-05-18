The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Timothy P. McCarthy, 48, of Cascade, Iowa, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
  • Christy L. Gotto, 43, of 330 Clarke Drive, reported a case of identity theft resulting in the theft of $3,763 worth of negotiable instruments at about 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Peru Road.
  • Andrew C. Derby, of 2844 Elm St., reported the theft of a handgun worth $577 from a vehicle at about 2 p.m. Monday outside his residence.
  • Hawkeye Electric, 17515 Peru Road, reported the theft of a portable power distribution box worth $610 at about 8:30 a.m. Monday at the business.
  • Stackis and Morrison Architectural Millwork, 325 E. 24th St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to windows and $200 of damage to a vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. Monday at the business.

