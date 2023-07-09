Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Peach Westemeier (left) delivers a meal to Riley Goins on Friday. Westemeier is a volunteer for Meals on Wheels who tries to “develop a relationship” with the people to whom she delivers food.
Peach Westemeier delivers a meal to Riley Goins on Friday, July 7, 2023. LouAnn is a volunteer for meals on wheels.
Peach Westemeier is a volunteer for meals on wheels.
When Peach Westemeier began volunteering as a Meals on Wheels delivery driver, she didn’t expect she would become so attached to those to whom she delivered food.
“There’s a lady I deliver to who is elderly and is just a sweetheart,” she said. “I just love her.”
For the past six years, Westemeier has delivered food to Meals on Wheels recipients three times a week in an attempt to give back to her community.
Through the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Westemeier is one of numerous delivery drivers who help transport pre-cooked meals to elderly residents no longer able to cook for themselves.
In the agency’s 18-county district, which includes Dubuque, Jackson, Delaware and Clayton counties, a total of 600 residents regularly receive meals from the program.
More than the food, though, Meals on Wheels is largely seen as a way to provide socialization and welfare checks to older residents who often live in isolation.
“Our volunteers see how they are doing and how they are feeling,” said Janet Buls, director of nutrition services for the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. “They are like the canary in the mine.”
Westemeier said she has taken the social aspect of her volunteer work seriously, and often tries to form friendships with the people she delivers meals to.
“I think we are the only people that some of them see during the day,” she said. “It’s important to develop a relationship with them.”
Buls said Westemeier’s role as a driver has expanded in the years since she began volunteering. She also helps to ensure that meals are delivered even when a scheduled driver is sick or unavailable.
“She always knows who to call,” Buls said. “She can handle just about any problem.”
Along with Meals on Wheels, Westemeier said she also delivers food to residents every week as part of Convivium Urban Farmstead’s free casserole program.
Though she now spends many hours of her week volunteering, Westemeier said she is motivated by the gratitude of those she delivers meals to, many of whom she now includes on her list of friends.
“I think volunteering is just something you do when you retire,” Westemeier said. “I think you get more back than you give. That feeling of helping somebody is really special.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.