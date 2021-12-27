Question: When I drive on Roosevelt Street in Dubuque and pass the nearby water tower, I can see other water towers on high points in the city. What is the highest point in the city?
Answer: A glance at a topographical map of the Dubuque area shows areas of low elevation near 600 feet above sea level along the Mississippi River and creek systems around the city. Elevations rise beyond the bluff line, with hills wrapping around Dubuque’s western borders.
In the city of Dubuque, water towers are positioned at naturally high places. The water tank along Asbury Road is positioned at a ground elevation of 909 feet, according to Dubuque Water Department Manager Christopher Lester. The tank on John F. Kennedy Road is at 987 feet. The Roosevelt water tower has a ground elevation of 879 feet.
But none of those is the city’s highest point.
“Regarding the highest point within the city of Dubuque, it’s actually in a farm field at the very western edge of town off of Middle Road,” city spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email.
The highest points in town are along city limits, with a few high points near Asbury. The high point along Middle Road, barely inside city limits, rises 1,122 feet above sea level.
Elsewhere in Dubuque County, high points include spots in Sherrill, Holy Cross, Balltown and Bankston.
Sherrill Mound rises about 1,220 feet above sea level. Balltown Ridge and other ridges and hills around Holy Cross and Bankston hit similar elevations.
Question: How often do street sweepers go out in Dubuque, and how are routes determined?
Answer: Dubuque’s street-sweeping schedule depends on whether a street is a downtown, primary or residential roadway.
In the downtown business district, an area bound by 22nd Street, White Street, Bluff Street and Dodge Street, roads are swept at least once per week, City of Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann wrote in an email.
On primary streets and high-traffic areas, streets are swept once every two weeks.
All other streets, including most residential areas, are swept once every eight weeks.
The street-sweeping schedule can change based on weather and time of year, Klostermann said.
Street sweeping isn’t as common in the winter, when residents are more likely to notice a snowplow, but it can be done so long as debris is not frozen on the ground.
The City of Dubuque also has used street sweeping as a way to reduce pollutants entering the stormwater system and the Mississippi River.