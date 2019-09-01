BOSCOBEL, Wis. — In the wake of an assault and reports of 16-hour shifts, two state lawmakers are requesting information on how a pay raise at other facilities has impacted staffing at the state prison in Boscobel.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, on Friday sent a letter to Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary-designee Kevin Carr.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned about negative reports from correctional staff working at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel,” the letter states.
In May, DOC officials confirmed plans to offer $5-per-hour pay increases to staff at every maximum-security facility in the state except the one in Boscobel. The bump was an effort to address the vacancy issues experienced at those sites, but Tranel and Marklein blasted the proposal and warned that the increase elsewhere could cause staffing issues in Boscobel if prison employees left to seek the higher rate of pay.
Friday’s letter states that “it seems this fear has come to fruition.” It states that officers report having to work 16-hour shifts on consecutive days “to the point of complete exhaustion.”
It also states that a correctional officer at the Boscobel facility was assaulted Wednesday.
“This troubling incident shows just how dangerous working in a maximum-security facility can be,” the letter states.
Marklein and Tranel asked that the DOC provide information on the change in vacancy rate in Boscobel since the raises elsewhere were implemented.
They also seek information on how many officers have transferred from Boscobel to one of those other facilities.