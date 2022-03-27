PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Inclusive Playground Committee presented early design renderings and potential playground equipment options to Platteville Common Council last week.
At a future meeting in April, the Common Council will vote to approve a design firm. The City Parks, Forestry and Recreation Commission and the playground committee have both agreed to recommend Lee Recreation, a Wisconsin playground equipment firm.
Committee member Christina Burr said that in its bid submissions, Lee Recreation has included many of the committee’s highest priority elements, including a climbing element with slides that can be accessed by ramps and a ropes course.
Other elements include zip lines, musical equipment, an interactive Simon Says game and sensory experiences.
“You may not know, but those with cochlear ear implants can’t use a plastic slide at a playground because of the static,” Burr said. “They can only use metal slides. So we do have two metal slides in this playground design as well.”
Other wheelchair friendly options include a swing bridge and a merry-go-round.
“We also have several experiences that you actually don’t even have to transfer out of your wheelchair for,” Burr said. “We have a swing-like experience where you can roll right on and it kind of moves back and forth almost like a mini boat.”
There’s also a four-foot climbable mound reminiscent of the Platteville “M” with options for people to pull themselves up, or for wheelchairs to roll up.
“So you can say you conquered the M,” Burr said. “We really thought that was a neat piece to bring in to the design.”
The playground is intended to serve all ages and will also include adult and senior-friendly exercise equipment.
“We have equipment for six months up to as old as you can imagine,” Burr said.
Burr said that the designs are not yet finalized and that the color selection for the equipment in particular has yet to be determined.
“We’ve been very thoughtful and researched every step of the way as far as the equipment that we’ve selected,” Burr said. “Now, as we get to the end here we want to do the same thing in regards to color to make sure that we’re being as inclusive as possible thinking not only of those that are color blind or visually-impaired, but also those that might be on the autism spectrum or have ADHD or anxiety.”
Council Member Ken Kilian noted that much of the equipment described by Burr was unfamiliar to him.
“How long has been this equipment been around? How long have people had parks like this?” Killian asked.
Burr noted that inclusive playgrounds have existed for decades, but there aren’t any in southwest Wisconsin.
“Most of them are quite a distance,” Burr said. “This will really put us on the map in southwest Wisconsin as an asset and a leader in inclusiveness and a destination for families all throughout south west Wisconsin.”
The current Lee Recreation designs would require 18,610 square feet, though planners had initially allocated 25,000 square feet for the project. The extra space could be used for hopscotch or four square style games or for future expansion.
The project planners have raised $2,278,823 in donations and grant funds, exceeding the project’s $2.2 million goal. They plan to continue to fundraise for the next five weeks.
Burr said they are still raising funds in case supply costs increase and in order to establish a fund for long-term maintenance. They also hope that with enough additional funds, they might be able to include additional equipment.
Council Member Lynne Parrott asked how the project might impact families who visit Smith Park during the construction period. City Manager Adam Ruechel said that city officials would communicate with the public and plan carefully to minimize impacts.
With Common Council approval expected in April, the planners have a design sneak peak planned for the public to view plans from 5 to 7 p.m. April 21 at the Broske Center. Groundbreaking is set for May 31 at Smith Park, with a ceremony at 4 p.m.