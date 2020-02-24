PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Authorities say two people were injured Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash involving a tanker hauling propane near Platteville.
Steven Rizzo, of East Chicago, Ill., and Daniel Leahy, of Shullsburg, were transported to Southwest Health Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Rizzo’s vehicle was stopped on Wisconsin 80 waiting to turn east onto Wisconsin 81 in Smelser Township at 11:29 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Denny Roling, of Dubuque, rear-ended Rizzo’s vehicle, sending it into the path of a northbound tanker truck hauling propane driven by Leahy. The tanker left the roadway and overturned.
Roling was cited with inattentive driving.