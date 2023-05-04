Scott Estal had a lot of heart, but he also had a lot of hearts.
Over the years, several close friends and family members experienced cardiac complications, so Scott, of Dubuque, chose to show his support by collecting clothing and other memorabilia decorated with hearts, especially when a portion of the proceeds went toward heart health research.
It started with a mug here or a pair of heart-covered pajama pants there, but with time it became somewhat of a calling card. When it came time to name his car racing team, the answer seemed obvious: “Wild Hearts Racing.”
“If he had to pick between ‘Item A’ and ‘Item B,’ and Item B had hearts on it, it was a done deal,” recalled his daughter Alli Estal. “... Then ironically enough it was his own heart that was the issue at the end.”
Scott died March 9 from a heart attack. He was 55.
He was born June 10, 1967, in Dubuque to Danny Estal and Judy (Norpel) Radford. He grew up the third of four kids and attended Dubuque Senior High School, where he met his future wife, Tami.
He was an inquisitive kid and always was tinkering around with something to try and figure out how it worked. His mother, Judy, said he took the radio apart one year to see ‘how it all went back together,’ though she can’t recall if he actually managed to repair it to its original state.
“He was just a very good, very curious kid,” she said. “He was always smiling, and he had the prettiest big, blue eyes. He just kind of lit up a room.”
Scott and Tami started dating in high school. He asked her out three times before she said yes, and he collected every love letter she ever wrote him and kept them until he died. The two were married July 29, 1989, a few years after graduation.
After high school, Scott attended Northeast Iowa Technical Institute, now Northeast Iowa Community College, to earn a certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning maintenance. The HVAC program was his third choice, after auto-mechanics and carpentry, but it was the first one with open spots.
After receiving his certificate, he worked at various heating and cooling companies before opening his own business, Estal Residential Maintenance. Tami said it started out as a bit of a ‘You need it, I’ll do it’ kind of business, but he soon focused on HVAC and plumbing repairs.
“He always wanted to be his own boss,” Tami said. “He liked to do things himself, … and it was nice during those years because I was working full time, and he was able to (schedule around) having to pick the kids up or take them to day care or whatever (else was needed).”
Most recently, he also worked as a maintenance worker at University of Dubuque, where he would stop and chat frequently with students and staff he encountered while working around campus.
Because of the type of work he did, Scott spent a lot of time in basements and other old, cramped spaces. While it wasn’t always the cleanest work environment, he was interested in the small treasures he would find in the forgotten parts of people’s homes such as old coins or crumpled baseball cards.
Scott and Tami had four kids, Alli, Taylar, Jessi and Ryan. Scott was the go-to for help on math homework because of his ability to quickly solve problems in his head, and he always had a dad joke on hand to make them laugh.
He liked to keep it light with the kids, tending to approach conflict by trying to find ways to make people smile, and the family took several vacations together over the years.
“I remember he would get us ready for school, and we would want to walk to the bus stop like a quarter-mile away, so he would drive super slow behind us for that quarter-mile to make sure we got there safe,” recalled Scott’s daughter Jessi.
Scott applied the same dedication and levity to his relationship with his grandkids, always showing up for competitions and celebrating their accomplishments. He wasn’t a huge talker generally, but he could chat at length when the topic was family.
Over the years, the family made many appearances at Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa. Scott liked the freedom the track offered to drive as fast as he could without the threat of a speeding ticket, as well as the chance to show off his cars.
Scott was partial to his ’67 Chevelle, which he bought and fixed up in high school, but he had several other cars over the years that he enjoyed, too, including a ’38 Chevy. He also participated in several area car shows and cruises with his brothers and other friends.
“He was a fan of any (car) that could do a burnout, really,” said Scott’s son, Ryan Estal, who also developed an interest in cars. “It wasn’t necessarily antiques. He had anything from an El Camino to the Chevelle.”
Scott also enjoyed running, traveling and collecting old coins. He paid particular attention to the numbers, checking the year on pennies he picked up to see if they had any special significance.
Christmas and birthdays were both big for Scott, who liked to go “above and beyond” to celebrate his loved ones or find the perfect gifts.
The weekend before he died, he took Tami out for a couple nights at a local bed and breakfast for her birthday, surprising her by having all the kids drive in to visit. A couple weekends before that, he was in Des Moines to watch his granddaughter’s cheer competition.
“He was always a provider,” said Scott’s daughter Taylar Ricco. “No matter how much work he had to do, he was always there for us and the grandkids, even for the little things. … He really taught us to be present with family and live in the moment.”
