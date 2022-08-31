20220831DailyPoolAdmissions.jpg
Daily admissions at Dubuque pools in 2021 and 2022.

Despite just one municipal pool being open this summer, Dubuque recorded more pool admissions than the prior year.

Flora Pool recorded 27,270 daily admissions during its season from June 3 to Aug. 14, a 9% increase over the 25,027 admissions recorded in 2021 when Flora and Sutton pools were open on alternating schedules. Sutton Pool remained closed this year due to staffing shortages

