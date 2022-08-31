Despite just one municipal pool being open this summer, Dubuque recorded more pool admissions than the prior year.
Flora Pool recorded 27,270 daily admissions during its season from June 3 to Aug. 14, a 9% increase over the 25,027 admissions recorded in 2021 when Flora and Sutton pools were open on alternating schedules. Sutton Pool remained closed this year due to staffing shortages
However, this year’s numbers include 5,981 daily admissions that came from the use of pool punch cards, a temporary replacement for pool passes that was implemented in 2021 but not counted that year for total admissions.
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger described the pool season as a success, despite the closure of Sutton and persistent staffing shortages.
“There were some initial opening challenges, but we were able to work those out,” he said.
The most recent admission total was only a little more than one-third of the pool attendance before the COVID-19 pandemic. The city recorded 72,329 admissions during the 2019 season. The pools did not open in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Despite having only one pool open this season, there were never any instances when Flora reached full capacity, Kroger said. To accommodate residents living in the city’s North End who traditionally use Sutton, a free shuttle service was deployed to provide transportation to Flora.
The shuttle transported 479 passengers over the course of the season, which would amount to about 1.7% of pool admissions.
Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said the free shuttle service likely wasn’t the only bus route taking people to Flora. Several regular routes also recorded an increase in people being dropped off at stops near Flora.
“The ridership to that area in general increased,” he said. “We saw that more people were just riding the normal bus.”
Kroger said city staff now will turn their attention to ensuring that both pools can open next summer. City Council members recently named Sutton Pool staffing and operational needs as a high priority for the city. The city will need to hire about 60 lifeguards to open both pools next summer.
Kroger said he believes the city likely already has taken the necessary actions to ensure enough pool staff are hired next summer. Part of the reason that Sutton was closed this year was to ensure the city’s 34 lifeguards were not overworked and dissuaded from applying for the next pool season.
“We wanted to make sure it was an enjoyable experience, so we could retain our staff,” Kroger said. “The year before, there was a lot of burnout, and the majority of those staff did not come back.”
The city also raised its wages for pool staff earlier this year. Hourly wages for seasonal lifeguards increased from $12.50 to $15, while wages for pool managers rose from $18 to $20 per hour. Kroger said lifeguards who return next pool season automatically will be given an additional pay raise to $17 per hour.
Kroger said city staff will work with local youth organizations and Dubuque Community Schools to recruit students interested in becoming lifeguards.
“We’re going to start marketing for positions right now,” he said. “We want to make sure we get the word out there.”
However, Kroger said officials also will need to examine the structural needs of both pools ahead of next summer.
Sutton was constructed in 1990, and Flora last underwent major renovations that same year. Both pools require substantial repairs and equipment replacements.
Kroger said that during the fall and winter, the city will replace a filter tank, circulation pump and heater at Flora. Sutton is experiencing structural settling caused by the nearby Mississippi River.
“They are getting to that age where things need to get fixed more often,” he said. “What we need to do is create a plan for the future.”
Kroger said the city could continue repairing and replacing aging equipment to ensure that both pools remain open, renovate the existing pool structures or consider building a new pool.
“Obviously, (the latter two) of those are big-dollar items,” Kroger said. “It’s something we’re going to need to figure out.”
