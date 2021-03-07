The U.S. Senate voted down a provision to raise the federal minimum wage in the latest round of pandemic relief last week, following a game of back-and-forth far more complicated than the traditional political football.
Increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and eliminating the subminimum rate for tipped workers stayed wrapped up in the package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives the week prior. But on Friday, Republicans in the U.S. Senate found seven Democrats to join their opposition to the measure.
The area’s delegation, however, voted along party lines. Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both of Illinois, and Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, supported its inclusion, while Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, of Iowa, and Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, opposed it.
Some of those Democrats who voted against the increase being included in the package did so following the lead of U.S. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. She stated that, based on Senate rules, the minimum wage provision did not fit in the Democrats’ bill if they were going to use the budget reconciliation bypass around the 60-vote minimum majority.
But the provision passed muster for the parliamentarian across the Capitol just fine. So what gives?
Few people off the field understand more about the procedural playmaking than Dubuque native Tom Wickham, who found himself watching from home for the first time in a quarter of a century.
Wickham served as the U.S. House parliamentarian for 25 years before retiring late in 2020. He would not judge MacDonough’s opinion — in part because he did not feel equipped.
“The two bodies (Congress and the Senate) are like different sports fields,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “There are different rules. There are both parliamentarians refereeing their games, but you wouldn’t want a football referee calling balls and strikes in baseball, just like you wouldn’t want an umpire blowing the whistle in football.”
MacDonough based her decision on the Byrd Rule — now a top search on search engines — which bars the Senate from considering “extraneous matters” in a reconciliation bill. That rule does not apply to the U.S. House.
Wickham said there has been some benefit to the renewed focus on procedure.
“You feel for the pressure that (parliamentarians) are under,” he said. “I like it because it shows the importance of the job. I am heartened by the position and how serious their advice is being taken.”
On Saturday, Democratic senators narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will go to the House this week.
Hinson’s take on COVID-19 bill
In her weekly press call Friday, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was asked how much would need to be changed in the bill for it to receive her vote. She repeated her party’s general claim that only 9% of the bill actually targets pandemic relief.
Hinson also continued to press for school funding to be tied to re-opening for in-person learning but also for more oversight of the dollars that have already been spent on education.
“I reference a lot the (previous) $54 billion for education,” she said. “This bill has $130 billion more with no guardrails on it, and only 5% of it set to be spent this year.”
The Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact notes that about 9% of the funding in the original House version of the bill “is directed at combating the virus through vaccine, protective equipment or resources for health care providers.”
“But that doesn’t mean the rest of the bill isn’t related to COVID-19,” states a fact-check article by the organization on the claim. “A significant percentage of the bill aims to address the financial fallout caused by the pandemic.”
It notes that the 9% figure excludes the $1,400 direct payments to most Americans — at a total estimated cost of more than $420 billion — as well as about $350 billion for extending unemployment benefits and raising the federal supplement payment. The $130 billion for schools also isn’t included.
Poynter notes that the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which is focused on reducing the federal deficit, estimated that the initial House version of the bill included “at least $312 billion of policies that have little to do with the current crisis.”
Grassley, Durbin continue partnership
Grassley and Durbin continued their yearslong, bipartisan work toward common goals last week.
They joined a group of bipartisan cosponsors on a bill aimed at strengthening the U.S. Victims of Crime Act by changing the way the federal Crime Victims Fund was funded. According to a press release, the bill would redirect monetary penalties from federal deferred prosecution and nonprosecution agreements into the fund to increase funding for state victim compensation and assistance programs.
“Due to the rapidly diminishing balance in the Crime Victims Fund, victim services are already being slashed in states across the country, and some programs and services may see close to a 100 percent cut within two years,” Durbin said in a release.
Another bill — the Prohibiting Punishment of Acquitted Conduct Act — would end the “unjust practice” of judges increasing sentences based on conduct for which a defendant has been acquitted by a jury, according to a release.
Calendar
1 p.m. Friday, March 12 — Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel
- , R-Cuba City, will hold a budget listening session in the Youth and Ag Building at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.
- 1 p.m. Friday, March 19 — Markein, Tranel and Wisconsin Rep.
Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, will hold a budget listening session at Belmont Community Center, 222 S. Mound Ave.