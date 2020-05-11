Kristina and Craig Beytien opened their creative reuse center and art gallery at 1838 Central Ave. hoping to help breathe new life into a part of Dubuque that had seen better days.
“People were talking in a positive way about the Central (Avenue) corridor,” Kristina Beytien said. “We were seeing a lot more foot traffic and families coming down there that hadn’t been down here for 20 or 30 years.”
Activities included transforming vacant storefronts into temporary “pop-up” shops, conducting “lunch and learn” educational programs, offering art classes and hosting a street dance.
“Everything was gaining some positive momentum,” Beytien said. “Then, the pandemic happened … and we are all struggling in a wholly different way.”
The couple was enthused and looking forward to a city-led effort to re-imagine a business corridor written off by many.
Proposals include possibly shifting from one-way to two-way traffic, the creation of a new plaza on 18th Street and infrastructure improvements such as improved sidewalks and new streetlights.
But those plans are on hold as the city braces for a projected $16.3 million financial loss this fiscal year and next as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two-way traffic would be a game-changer down there,” Beytien said. “It brings more visibility (to storefronts) and makes the area more walkable and a little more safe. Right now, it’s like NASCAR down there.”
City Council members will be asked May 18 to cancel or defer $12.3 million in spending budgeted in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. That includes more than $7 million in capital improvement projects, including $200,000 that had been set aside for a traffic study to analyze making Central a two-way street.
Council members last year received a consultant’s report stating that the opening of the Southwest Arterial will divert enough vehicles from Central Avenue to accommodate a traffic shift.
More time will be needed to effectively assess changes in truck traffic after the Southwest Arterial opens this summer, said Dan LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street.
The organization has partnered with the city and others to revitalize the business corridor.
The health crisis as well is affecting the speed of private development, “so there has been a slowdown in our ability to repopulate those blocks,” LoBianco said.
“We know the city, both staff and council, are making really tough decisions they don’t want to,” he said. “But we do still firmly believe that a two-way Central Avenue, paired with a two-way White Street with provisions for a truck route somewhere ... would help for the growth of Central and recapture the momentum of Central like other areas of downtown. We would hope it’s simply delayed and not canceled.”
Kristina Beytien echoed those comments and said the couple remains hopeful for the future of their business, Upcycle Dubuque, and the neighborhood.
“For the long-term viability of our storefront, (a delay) might be more of a problem,” she said. “But if people want to come down there, they’ll come down there, regardless of one-way or two-way traffic.”
Other projects that might get pushed off include:
- $54,366 related to the design of a $1.8 million excursion boat dock near Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park under a 20-year agreement with Viking River Cruises. The company announced the official launch of its Mississippi River voyages, which includes a Dubuque stop, in late March. The company plans to debut its first custom vessel in August 2022.
- $50,995 to install cameras near unspecified roadways, alleys and intersections throughout the city to monitor traffic and to aid police in accident and crime investigations.
City staff will meet quarterly to review projects and revenue projections in the hopes of pursuing the projects in the coming fiscal year starting July 1 and the following year.
“It will be pay-as-you-go,” said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.