Two musical acts from Dubuque will join the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s latest Hall of Fame class.
Johnny Piper and Dutch Uncle are among 31 inductees recognized for their significant contributions to the Iowa music scene, according to a press release.
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs, ballrooms and others. More than 300 with a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry have been recognized.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 class will be honored as the 2021 class, with an induction ceremony and other events planned for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2 to 5.
“As our board was considering all of our options to properly honor the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees, we all agreed that we wanted the opportunity to bring them all together when it was safe to do so,” said Board of Directors President Ralph Kluseman, of Dubuque. “Our Labor Day induction weekend will finally be the time, we hope, to celebrate their wonderful accomplishments.”
For more information, including the complete list of inductees, visit www.iowarocknroll.com.