EPWORTH, Iowa — A man who authorities said stomped on a woman’s face in Dubuque in January was arrested again Wednesday for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she required facial surgery in 2019.
Kevin J. McGovern, 32, of Epworth, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury, a felony, in relation to the 2019 incident.
Court documents state that authorities met with Mary C. Nessan on Dec. 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after she arrived with “injuries to her left eye and jaw that required surgery.” At that time, she would not name the man who assaulted her because she feared for her life.
On Feb. 16, 2021, she told authorities that McGovern was her attacker. She reported that on Dec. 21, 2019, she was at McGovern’s residence in Epworth hanging out with him and his wife, Shakina, when McGovern “became enraged and began arguing with his wife.”
Nessan tried to calm down McGovern, at which point he started punching her in the head, documents state.
“Nessan stated that McGovern came at her three separate times, assaulting her each time by striking her in the head,” documents state. “Nessan advised at one point, McGovern threw both his wife, Shakina, and her down the stairs of the residence.”
He then came down the stairs and continued assaulting Nessan, she told authorities. She eventually was able to flee the residence.
Nessan told investigators who assaulted her less than one month after McGovern was arrested on a different warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
In that case, court documents state that McGovern assaulted Alecea K. Lombardi, 25, of Dubuque, at about 2:50 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 200 block of Main Street. She was diagnosed with fractures of her face, sinus, nose and eye socket, as well as injuries to her ear and nose.
Documents state that Alysia A. Brandenburg drove Lombardi’s vehicle to transport Lombardi, McGovern and four other people to Platteville on Jan. 9 — McGovern’s birthday — and back to Dubuque early on Jan. 10.
Documents state that Lombardi confronted McGovern near the intersection of West First and Main streets after he vomited in her vehicle. A witness saw Lombardi “take multiple swings at” McGovern, who then walked north on Main.
Brandenburg drove Lombardi up Main, where she got out near its intersection with West Second Street and approached McGovern again. The witness reported seeing Lombardi pepper-spraying McGovern.
McGovern then punched Lombardi two or three times, knocking her to the ground, documents state. He then stomped her in the face multiple times before running from the area.
He has pleaded not guilty in that case.