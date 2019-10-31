BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said five Belmont residents were arrested on drug charges early Tuesday as law enforcement officials executed search warrants at two residences in the village.
Dakota Soppe, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Also arrested at the South Mound Avenue home was McKenzie Schroeder, 17, who faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a separate raid on a Wood Street home, police arrested Cody Vondran, 25, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation and parole violations. Faith Hoffman, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. And Rebecca Riechers, 48, was arrested on a charge of maintaining a drug dwelling.
The release states that the arrests were made by the sheriff’s department and Belmont Police Department in collaboration with the Stateline Area Narcotics Task Force and the Richland, Iowa and Grant Counties Drug Task Force.
The release states that the investigation continues and additional charges are possible.