Dubuque Community School District officials are beginning the process of launching high school dance teams.
District Activities and Athletics Director Joe Maloney told staff and school board members at a recent meeting of the district’s activities council that he has met with several parents who asked for the district to offer high school dance teams. Staff and board members agreed to move forward with implementing teams.
“We’ve been having conversations for a number of years about dance at the high school level,” Maloney said. “ … I think it’s about time that we look at including some type of high school dance team or program.”
The district’s middle schools each have a dance team or similar program for students, and high school students can join cheerleading or color guard.
However, high school students who are passionate about dance don’t currently have a school-sanctioned program in which to pursue it, said Tracy Goedken, one of the parents who spoke with Maloney.
She has four children, including three daughters, all of whom dance or previously danced with a local studio.
Goedken’s oldest daughter Kylie, now 22, participated in cheerleading during her four years at Dubuque Senior High School, while her younger sister Aubrey, who will graduate this year, initially joined cheer but ultimately chose to focus on dance outside of school. Both girls longed for a school-based dance organization, Goedken said.
“There’s a lot of dance studios local to the Dubuque area in which the kids get to follow their passion and their dream of dancing, but they really don’t get to represent their school in that capacity,” she said. “There’s a lot of schools around our area that have dance teams, so I just wanted that same opportunity for my kids.”
School Board Member Tami Ryan said if parents and students have expressed an interest in dance teams, the Dubuque district should pursue them to remain on par with other area schools that offer them, such as Western Dubuque, Cascade and Wahlert Catholic high schools.
“We have to be competitive going forward, and if there’s an interest in that, it’s a reason to keep kids,” she said.
Currently, cheerleading and middle school dance coaches in the Dubuque district are required to hold coaching certifications. However, at the activities council meeting, staff and board members indicated their support for not requiring such certifications for high school dance coaches and potentially removing that requirement for cheerleading and middle school dance coaches, to allow more people to serve in those positions.
After the meeting, Maloney said he will continue to work with parents and district staff and hope to post coaching positions in the coming weeks, with the goal of launching the teams in the coming school year.
“We know that it’s not going to look like we expect it to look two or three years down the road, but we fully expect to get something going in some capacity for the 2023-2024 school year,” he said.
