Dubuque Community School District officials are beginning the process of launching high school dance teams.

District Activities and Athletics Director Joe Maloney told staff and school board members at a recent meeting of the district’s activities council that he has met with several parents who asked for the district to offer high school dance teams. Staff and board members agreed to move forward with implementing teams.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.