Dubuque City Council members tonight voted unanimously to remove a city block from a historic conservation district, paving the way for the demolition of a building and construction of a child care center in its place.
The vote removed the area bounded by West Seventh, Bluff, West Eighth and Locust streets from the district. The move allows Cottingham & Butler to move forward with plans to tear down Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., and construct a company child care facility.
The council's action comes after a unanimous vote in August by Dubuque Historic Historic Preservation Commission members to deny a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the building.
The proposal to remove the area from the conservation district was met with both support from city officials, who argued that it would address the city's ongoing child care shortage, and opposition from local residents and historic preservation specialists, who argued that the structure is historically significant and already could serve as a child care center.
City Council Member Laura Roussell said the city must continue to support historic preservation, but it als must prioritize addressing the issues facing residents, which includes a shortage in available child care.
"There's always some tension between historic preservation and economic development," she said. "We can't let it be a barrier to achieving the needs of our community."
Others also voiced concerns that the removing the property from the conservation district would ignore the authority of the Historic Preservation Commission and set a bad precedent for conservation efforts.
"I do think that this idea that we can have historic buildings or a child care facility is a false dichotomy," said Bill Doyle, member of the Historic Preservation Commission.
Proponents of preserving Joliet Event Center argued that the building is a historically significant structure that served as a part of the Rider-Wallis department store and due to its decades-long association with the Knights of Columbus.
However, city documents pointed to an assessment in 2006 of the structure by consultant Jim Jacobsen that determined more research would be needed to determine if the building was historically significant.
Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works, said he had started working with Cottingham & Butler to restore and renovate the building so it could function as a child care center. As recently as Friday, Hagerty said, the company still appeared on board with rehabilitation, but on Monday, Heritage Works received an email from Cottingham & Butler stating it once again sought to demolish the building.
"We felt we were making good progress toward looking at performing some kind of rehabilitation," Hagerty said. "This came as a surprise."
David Becker, president of Cottingham & Butler, said his company explored housing the child care center in the exisiting building, but it ultimately found that it could not accommodate the company's plans for the future facility.
"We developed a vision of a day care facility that is of exceptional quality and exceptional beauty," Becker said. "Given the state of the building, a renovation isn't compatible with the vision we have for a first-class day care center."
City documents state that Cottingham & Butler's planned facility would be able to provide child care services to up to 182 children. The company has already secured a $3 million state grant to support the project.
City Council members on Monday said they saw the merits of both sides of the argument, but they ultimately sided with Cottingham & Butler, arguing that the need for child care ultimately outweighs the historic significance of the structure.
"Historic structures are vital to our city, and we must let these decisions weigh on us," said Council Member Katy Wethal. "Our greatest treasure of all is our children."
Along with the Joliet Event Center property, the council's action on Monday also removes from the conservation district the Dubuque Museum of Art property and the old KDTH building, which was also purchased by the museum.
Emma Stapleton, director of advancement for the museum, said the move will aid its future plans for expansion.
