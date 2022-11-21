Dubuque City Council members tonight voted unanimously to remove a city block from a historic conservation district, paving the way for the demolition of a building and construction of a child care center in its place.

The vote removed the area bounded by West Seventh, Bluff, West Eighth and Locust streets from the district. The move allows Cottingham & Butler to move forward with plans to tear down Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., and construct a company child care facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.