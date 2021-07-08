One person was injured Tuesday in a rear-end crash in Dubuque.

Lauren A. Thomas, 36, of Dubuque, took herself to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment following the crash, according to a police report.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dodge Street and the Northwest Arterial. The report states that Thomas was in front of Michael B. Steven, 26, of Dubuque, in the right-turn lane on the Northwest Arterial.

Thomas crept her vehicle forward to check for oncoming traffic so she could turn right on a red light. Steven moved his vehicle forward and crashed into Thomas, as he didn’t see her stop.

Steven was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

