One person was injured Tuesday in a rear-end crash in Dubuque.
Lauren A. Thomas, 36, of Dubuque, took herself to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment following the crash, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dodge Street and the Northwest Arterial. The report states that Thomas was in front of Michael B. Steven, 26, of Dubuque, in the right-turn lane on the Northwest Arterial.
Thomas crept her vehicle forward to check for oncoming traffic so she could turn right on a red light. Steven moved his vehicle forward and crashed into Thomas, as he didn’t see her stop.
Steven was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.