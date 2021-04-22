EDGEWOOD, Iowa — State regulators say a Clayton County man turned in a claim for a crash that occurred prior to purchasing an insurance policy.
Joseph D. Hansel, 24, of Edgewood, faces charges of two counts of insurance fraud-presenting false information and one count of insurance fraud–application submission, according to a press release.
All are felony charges.
Court documents state that Hansel provided false information to an insurance claims adjuster in November related to a collision involving his vehicle and a parked vehicle.
Investigators determined that Hansel was “not driving, nor present in the vehicle, at the time when the collision occurred,” documents state.
Additionally, Hansel provided information to the claims adjuster that the “collision occurred after he had purchased automobile insurance coverage, when the collision had actually occurred prior to the insurance coverage being purchased,” documents state.