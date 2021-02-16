School return
Kindergarten students Adam Arensdorf (form left), Maliyah Stewart and Laionna Eggleston use hand sanitizer on their way back into their classroom at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

 NICKI KOHL

Jennifer Vaassen showed her students the proper etiquette for playing a game with a partner in a COVID-19 world on Monday.

Vaassen, a fifth grade teacher at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque, demonstrated with one of her pupils a game in which each played a card and then multiplied the numbers on each.

"We're going to have our masks on the whole time; we're going to be somewhat socially distant," Vaassen told the 19 students in her room.

On Tuesday, Dubuque Community Schools leaders officially made the switch to full-time, in-learning after spending the year so far in a hybrid schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students said having most of their peers back in the building was different from what they have experienced this year, but in a way, it also felt normal.

"It's kind of weird, but it's also very normal, too," fifth-grader Nevaeh Brandstrom said.

