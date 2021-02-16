Jennifer Vaassen showed her students the proper etiquette for playing a game with a partner in a COVID-19 world on Monday.
Vaassen, a fifth grade teacher at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque, demonstrated with one of her pupils a game in which each played a card and then multiplied the numbers on each.
"We're going to have our masks on the whole time; we're going to be somewhat socially distant," Vaassen told the 19 students in her room.
On Tuesday, Dubuque Community Schools leaders officially made the switch to full-time, in-learning after spending the year so far in a hybrid schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students said having most of their peers back in the building was different from what they have experienced this year, but in a way, it also felt normal.
"It's kind of weird, but it's also very normal, too," fifth-grader Nevaeh Brandstrom said.