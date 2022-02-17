Hirschbach Motor Lines is set to become the second-biggest refrigerated carrier in the country with the acquisition of an Oklahoma business.
The Dubuque-based trucking company is acquiring John Christner Trucking, with the transaction set to close in April, a press release states.
The acquisition will move Hirschbach from the sixth-largest to the second-largest refrigerated carrier in the nation, based on 2021 rankings from Transport Topics.
Once complete, the combined revenues of the companies will be more than $1 billion, with the organization operating more than 3,000 trucks and 5,000 trailers.
“These two organizations should be united and fit together like two puzzle pieces,” Hirschbach CEO Brad Pinchuk said in the release. “JCT covers the map coast to coast along the southern tier of the U.S., while Hirschbach’s density is largely east of the Rocky Mountains.”
John Christner Trucking was started by John Christner in 1986, with his sons Danny and Darryl Christner eventually joining the company. John and Darryl Christner will retire, but Danny Christner will serve as as JCT's president under Hirschbach's acquisition.
"We’ll run JCT as a separate company with Danny Christner (current JCT CEO) as the president," Pinchuk said in the release. "He and Dan Wallace (Hirschbach president) will be joined at the hip finding ways to service our combined customers, take care of our team members, and run as efficiently as possible."