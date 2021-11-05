Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation staff will hold a pumpkin archery event this weekend.
The family-friendly event is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Hurstville Interpretive Center in rural Maquoketa.
Attendees can use bows, arrows and atlatls to shoot at pumpkins, all of which will be provided.
To register or find out more information, contact naturalist Jessica Wagner at jess@jacksonccb.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.