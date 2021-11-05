MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation staff will hold a pumpkin archery event this weekend.

The family-friendly event is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Hurstville Interpretive Center in rural Maquoketa.

Attendees can use bows, arrows and atlatls to shoot at pumpkins, all of which will be provided.

To register or find out more information, contact naturalist Jessica Wagner at jess@jacksonccb.com.

