A Dubuque movie theater closed for more than a week due to "a colossal plumbing crisis" will reopen this week.
Phoenix Theatres, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, No. 105, announced that the theater will reopen on Thursday, March 5.
The theater had been closed since Feb. 24 after theater management “discovered that our sewer lines have seriously deteriorated and required replacement,” according to a previous announcement.
Management acknowledged in the recent announcement that it "left us with no choice but to temporarily close for major repairs that we thought would take many weeks to complete." However, the work has been completed, and the facility will reopen Thursday.