Curran Smothers has a very different recollection of how he first met Lynn Ney than she does.
“She saw me walking down the street and tried to grab me,” Curran, now 73, said with a twinkle in his eye. “I just got tired of running.”
When Lynn bursts into laughter and rolls her eyes following that story, it’s clear that, despite being very different, the Key West couple are made for each other.
“That’s not how it happened,” Lynn explained, still laughing. “My girlfriend and I were walking down the street, and he and his friend stopped and asked if we wanted a ride. Back in those days you could do that.”
Lynn, now 68, said her girlfriend liked Curran’s friend, and encouraged her to go out with Curran so they could double-date.
“I thought he was so sweet and good looking,” Lynn said. “But I was 15. My parents weren’t happy (with the age gap).”
Curran quickly became smitten with his future wife.
“I couldn’t really see her because she was in the back seat,” he said, laughing. But really, I thought she was pretty. And by the third date, I was hooked.”
Curran and Lynn did what most young people did at the time, especially in Dubuque — they cruised in their cars, visited friends and “dragged the gut” along Main Street.
A few years later, Curran proposed to Lynn, and the couple married on Aug. 11, 1973, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. They celebrated their 50th anniversary a few weeks ago with a surprise party hosted by their children at Murphy Park in Dubuque.
The couple has three children — Carrie, Curran Jr. (known as C.J. to his family and friends) and Lori. They also have three grandchildren.
Carrie said she knows the story of her grandparents’ initial disdain for her father.
“Oh yeah,” said Carrie, of Dubuque. “They didn’t care for him at all because he was so much older. But they came around and saw what a hard worker he was and how he took care of my mom, and they really liked him then.”
Curran worked for John Deere for 10 years before moving to the City of Dubuque’s sanitation department, where he stayed for 25 years. He retired 10 years ago.
Lynn worked as a registered nurse for 27 years, first at Xavier Hospital and then at Mercy Hospital. She retired in 2005.
Carrie said when her mother was going back to school to get her RN degree, her dad held down the fort.
“My mom would be in classes all day, then go and work until 11 or 12 o’clock at night at the hospital,” she said. “So Dad took care of dinner and bedtime and all of that. He really supported her in that.”
Carrie remembers many family camping trips, often with extended family.
“We drove from Dubuque to California one year, and just camped along the way,” she said. “We did the same thing to Florida. We really enjoyed doing it as a family.”
Since retiring, Curran and Lynn have traveled a bit more luxuriously. They love taking cruises, and have cruised to the Caribbean several times, and to Alaska, Hawaii and Portugal.
Closer to home, Curran enjoys making sure the three and a half acres surrounding the home they built 30 years ago is meticulously landscaped.
“I love cutting the grass,” he said. “I do all the weed whacking and trimming and all that. I’m very particular about that.”
Lynn loves sitting on their porch with Curran in the evening, enjoying the quiet and the smell of fresh-cut grass while working on her crafts with the Cricut machine her family got her a few years ago.
“That’s my enjoyment,” she said. “I like getting a little crafty with my Cricut. I’ve made T-shirts and all kinds of things.”
She also meets monthly with her former co-workers from Mercy Hospital.
Carrie said her parents have always been kind to each other.
“They always get each other cards and gifts,” she said. “My dad was big on giving her jewelry. It’s so nice to watch the loyalty and commitment they have for each other. They are dedicated to each other and to their family.”
Even though her parents are different in a lot of ways, Carrie said they complement each other.
“My dad’s always got to be the life of the party,” she said. “And Mom just goes along with it. My dad likes to joke around, and my mom is more reserved. But they just go together. They like to give each other a little bit of a hard time. My mom just rolls her eyes and laughs.”
Curran said the secret to their long marriage is simple.
“(Lynn) is always right,” he said.
“Well, I should say that I’m usually right,” Lynn joked. “And every once in a while I let him be right.”
Lynn said despite the happiness, sometimes marriages have tough times, too.
“That first year is so rough,” she said. “But after that, if you don’t give up, you make it over and you just really enjoy being with each other.”
“We’re stuck with each other and, you know, it’s all worked out,” Curran said. “So yeah, she’s going to be stuck with me for at least another few years.”