Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider proposals for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 calendars today.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, and via Zoom.
District leaders last month released drafts of calendars for the next two school years to receive community feedback. Today’s meeting includes a public hearing before the board is expected to vote.
Also on the board’s agenda is the consideration of the district’s comprehensive annual financial report, an agreement with IIW for a Hempstead High School intercom replacement project, and the election of board officers.