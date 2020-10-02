Oktoberfest
Saturday, lot adjacent to
Silker’s General Merchandise,
101 W. Main St., Epworth, Iowa.
11 a.m. The event will include a
vendor show, food, beverages, music and games.
Fall Harvest
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be located throughout the ballroom, with activities for children provided outdoors. Pumpkins and mums also will be available for purchase. Admission is $1 per person.
Hot Rods & Harleys
Sunday, Main Street Square, Hopkinton, Iowa.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event includes prizes, food and beverages, an appearance by the Batmobile and music from the Bad Habits Band.