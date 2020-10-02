Oktoberfest

Saturday, lot adjacent to

Silker’s General Merchandise,

101 W. Main St., Epworth, Iowa.

11 a.m. The event will include a

vendor show, food, beverages, music and games.

Fall Harvest

Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be located throughout the ballroom, with activities for children provided outdoors. Pumpkins and mums also will be available for purchase. Admission is $1 per person.

Hot Rods & Harleys

Sunday, Main Street Square, Hopkinton, Iowa.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event includes prizes, food and beverages, an appearance by the Batmobile and music from the Bad Habits Band.

