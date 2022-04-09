The City of Dubuque will not be able to fully open its two municipal swimming pools to start the summer as staffing struggles persist for a second year.
City staff members are developing scenarios to open the pools based on the employees they have and expect to release their plan later this month, said Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger.
“We’re continuing to recruit and continuing to hire, but we’re still looking at some challenges,” he said.
After closing Dubuque’s public pools in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials in 2021 limited the hours of operation at Flora Park and Sutton swimming pools due to staffing shortages. Officials fully opened one pool at a time on an alternating schedule.
Dubuque Leisure Services officials said earlier this year that they planned to fully open both pools this summer but that their ability to do so depended on whether they could hire the needed staff. City staff started accepting applications and conducting interviews earlier, and the city offered to pay for lifeguards’ certification course, which typically costs about $200.
Finding enough pool staff for the summer has proven challenging, however.
“Our challenges are no different than all the other local pools and the same as our local businesses in town and around the area,” Kroger said. “Finding seasonal staff is an uphill battle.”
He estimated that the city needs about 30 to 35 staff to open one pool. So far, the city has lined up fewer than 30, even as staff members continue trying to recruit workers via social media and outreach to community partners, neighborhood groups, schools and local colleges.
“The goal is to have our full complement (of staff). That’s always the goal,” Kroger said. “The reality is, especially in these times, that most likely will not happen, but it’s not like we’re not trying for it.”
He said city staff still are working out how they will open Dubuque’s pools this summer but that options could include opening just one pool with increased programming or opening both pools on an alternating schedule.
City staff hope to finalize their plan by April 25, which is when they plan to release the department’s summer brochure.
Kroger said that because staff need to be trained, hiring additional workers now would not change the pools’ initial operating schedule. However, if officials can hire more people, they might try to increase pool programming and operations as the summer goes on.
Kroger said the shortage of pool staff fits in with a wider struggle to hire seasonal employees in general.
“People are seeing it all around the community, and we’re seeing it as a department as a whole,” he said. “We’re struggling not only to hire for our lifeguard staff, but we’re struggling to hire for playground staff, our seasonal parks crew, the golf course.”
Officials in other communities likewise said finding pool staff is challenging this year.
Bellevue, Iowa, City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said Thursday that the city had received two applications to work at the pool, though another 10 or so have been picked up. The city needs a minimum of 12 lifeguards to offer its usual amount of swimming lessons.
“We’re hoping in the next week or two we get more because it’s going to be time when people will want to sign up for swimming lessons and get their pool passes, and we really can’t do that if we don’t have lifeguards,” she said.
This week, City Council members voted to raise lifeguard wages from $10 an hour, to $12-to-$13.50 an hour depending on employees’ certifications and whether they are the head guard for the day. Skrivseth said city leaders hope the move brings in more applicants.
David Carlson, city administrator for Lancaster, Wis., said it was a little early to tell how pool staffing would shape up but that he anticipated a difficult year as other area employers raise their wages. He recently decided to raise the starting wage for lifeguards from $9 to $10 an hour to help attract more staff.
“Lancaster has been fortunate. We’ve had a number of small businesses open, so … there’s just a lot more competition and wages just keep getting pushed up,” Carlson said.
He also noted that local teenagers seem to be involved in more activities, with fewer looking for part-time work.
In Platteville, Wis., Parks and Recreation Director Robert Lowe acknowledged that hiring has been a challenge but that officials are getting closer to hiring the number of pool staff that they need.
He attributed that to a donation the city received to help pay for increased wages for lifeguards and pool attendants, a $200 sign-on bonus and the cost of certifications.
“It has helped a good deal,” Lowe said. “I think we’re going to meet our target of hiring.”