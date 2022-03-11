A former U.S. Senator and presidential press secretary stumped for a Democratic challenger for the U.S. presidency during a pair of local appearances 50 years ago.
Pierre Salinger had once served about five months as a U.S. senator from California and held the press secretary role from 1961 to 1964.
He spoke in Platteville, Wis., and in Dubuque in March 1972. During his Dubuque appearance, Salinger served as a keynote speaker at a mock Democratic convention held at Loras College.
Salinger worked as an ABC News correspondent after he left politics.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on his local appearances in its March 23, 1972, edition:
SALINGER: VIETNAM STILL AN ISSUE
The man who helped merchandise the Kennedy charisma in the 1960s and who has cranked out a somewhat similar aura for himself told about 3,000 young people in the area yesterday to “move this country toward a better day.”
Pierre Salinger spoke as a stand-in for Sen. George McGovern, who was to bring his presidential campaign to Platteville, Wis., yesterday, and was also the keynote speaker at the Loras-Clarke Mock Democratic Convention last night.
In an unmistakable Kennedy style germinated in 1960 as press secretary for late President John F. Kennedy and nurtured under the tutelage of the late Robert F. Kennedy during the 1968 presidential campaign, Salinger told the Platteville crowd that McGovern best fulfills the ideals and manners of the slain Kennedys.
“We Democrats don’t deserve to win unless we nominate Sen. McGovern and he would have the best chance to beat Richard Nixon because he would provide a choice in ‘72,” Salinger said to about 700 people on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the afternoon.
That night, the California tycoon went to Loras and said pretty much the same thing.
Salinger, no stranger to convention podiums, had debated for the minority Vietnam plank at the ‘68 Democratic Convention in Chicago, saying that had Robert Kennedy not been killed, he would have argued himself for the minority plank — a dovish one — on Vietnam.
On the mock convention podium, Salinger said that Vietnam will continue to be an issue: “If it’s immoral for Americans to die, it’s also immoral for Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians to die.”
And he outlined what he said were the issues of this campaign and the future of democracy.
Trust in government, Salinger said, had eroded — he cited a survey showing that less than 40% of the people trust their government — “and no democracy can survive that.”
Secondly, he said, some major inequities, particularly involving taxes and justice, must be solved.
“The gap between promise and performance must be closed,” he said, and the nation must be returned to the ideals on which it was founded.