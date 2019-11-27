The Iowa Attorney General’s office offers several tips to avoid scams while online shopping.
Check out the seller
On Amazon and Walmart.com, look below the “Add to Cart” button to see the name of the entity that ships and sells the product. Click on the vendor’s name to see consumer reviews, return policies, contact information and other information.
Read customer reviews with caution
Consumer Reports advises that reviews on product pages are aggregated regardless of the seller’s identity.
Review the return policy
Some third-party sellers will offer a return policy equivalent to Amazon or Walmart, but others do not.
Watch out for fake products and sites while shopping online
Consumers have complained to the Iowa Attorney General’s office about never receiving refunds when they’ve discovered they’ve purchased fake items through Amazon or never received what they ordered at all.
Ways to protect yourself while online shopping include examining emails and texts carefully, protecting your computer and mobile phone by using security software and visiting secure web addresses marked by “https://.”
To report a scam, contact local law enforcement or the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. By calling 888-777-4590 or visiting https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint