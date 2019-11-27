News in your town

Back to school: Medical student shares lessons during return to Dubuque

Data shows dramatic drop in crashes on stretch of U.S. 20 in Dyersville in wake of interchange project

Food donations will cover showing of new animated kids movie in Platteville

'Arresting hunger:' Dubuque police hand out 100 Thanksgiving dinners to residents

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Delaware County elected officials talk housing, mental health funding needs at legislative luncheon

Making ends meet: Myriad problems leave many farmers struggling to pay bills

Ask the TH: Changes coming to JFK-West 32nd intersection? Is it sleet, drizzle or freezing rain?

Maquoketa manufacturing company in the midst of $2 million expansion

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Food donations will cover showing of new animated kids movie in Platteville

Local high wind warning on Wednesday for Dubuque County, 3 other local counties

'Arresting hunger:' Dubuque police hand out 100 Thanksgiving dinners to residents

Seasonal drop-off location for holiday lights opens Monday in Dubuque

Correction

Cascade's annual 'Santa & A Movie' event set for Dec. 7

Council OKs purchase of combat helmets for Manchester police

New Lancaster pool remains on target for 2020 opening

Cascade library board seeks to fill vacancy

Grant County dispatch center to update equipment, relocate

Manchester church to host free community meal

Toy drive this weekend in Galena

Elkader nature center to hold holiday walk Dec. 5

Galena closing trail, park for hunting season

PDC police K-9 unit receives $10,000 donation

Delaware County 4-H team finishes 3rd in national contest

Southwest Wisconsin groups awarded $37,000 in watershed protection grants

Judge orders immediate removal of bears, primates, other 'exotic' animals from Manchester zoo

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque Dream Center hosting annual shoe fundraiser

Ed-Co officials discuss drug dogs

Ask the TH: How often are river bridges inspected? What are rules for selling surplus items?

Free meal to be held in Dubuque on Thanksgiving Day

Police: 2nd man arrested for illegally towing car in Dubuque

Dubuque-area officials push top priorities with local lawmakers

Authorities: Body of missing Jones County man found in creek

Man hurt in rollover crash in Lafayette County

Altercation in Darlington leads to 3 arrests, charges recommended against 4th person

East Dubuque council lifts cap on bars with later closing time

Local small businesses fighting for holiday shoppers

What's happening