Four people were injured, including two young children and a teen, in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at a busy Dubuque intersection that partially disrupted traffic.
The crash occurred at about 12:10 p.m. just west of the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive.
Timothy P. Reen, 56, of Goose Lake, Iowa, was driving west on Dodge Street behind vehicles driven by Pamela A. Raymond, 67, of East Dubuque, Ill., Amy S. Davis, 40, of Peosta, and Michael E. Zozaya, 39, of Dubuque, according to a police report.
Raymond, Davies and Zozaya were slowing for traffic. Reen was unable to slow in time and struck the rear of Raymond’s vehicle. The impact pushed Raymond’s vehicle into Davis’, which pushed it into Zozaya’s, according to the report.
Reen was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Four passengers in Zozaya’s vehicle were taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center by a parent or a friend for complaint of pain and possible injury.
Those potentially injured in the crash include Sarah J. Fairchild, 34, Daniel L. Lewis, 7, Josiah K. Lewis, 6, and Maria E. Zozaya, 17, all of Dubuque.