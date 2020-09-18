LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved just over $370,000 in projects that help the county government better deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them was moving the Information Technology and Maintenance Departments to the vacant third floor of the Grant County Administration Building in downtown Lancaster.
“We are pursuing this opportunity to move people to the third floor because the CARES Act funding presents us with a viable solution to give employees in the Administration Building more space to improve social distancing,” said Grant County Board Chair Bob Keeney.
District-13 Supervisor Carol Beals, of Platteville, voiced concerns over the project and the possible costs, saying “it has always been cost prohibitive every time we have talked about the third floor (of the Administration Building) in the past.”
This time the estimated cost of renovating the third floor of the Administration Building is $62,800.
As presented to the county board by I-T Director Shane Drinkwater, the move of both departments is permanent and not a temporary solution.
“If this is a permanent move, I want this to be a usable fix and a presentable fix for the I-T Department,” Beals said.
Supervisor Pat Schroeder, of Lancaster, said the county board should be glad to have something to fill the third floor, which has been vacant since the Administration Building was built.
“We should be very happy that someone wants to go up to the third floor,” said Schroeder. “We need to look at the bright side rather than the negative.”
Most estimates the county has received in the past to renovate the third floor have been around $1.5 million. But the county is avoiding those costs by purchasing the materials and by having the renovations done by county maintenance staff, except for electrical work. According to Maintenance Director Garry Pluemer, that’s estimated to cost $16,000.
Pluemer said a maximum of $20,000 is budgeted for the electrical work. He also said the county will not do any work to the ceiling on the third floor because then it would require additional building code work, raising the cost.
Board Chair Bob Keeney said the work on the third floor will start as soon as possible. The third floor of the County Administration Building in downtown Lancaster is being used as storage. Items no longer needed are being disposed while the remainder will be placed in a closed area.
The county board needed to approve the list of CARES projects at its meeting in September so the county can show the money has been spent on those COVID-19 related projects or purchases before Nov 6.
The projects then qualify for CARES funding.