FENNIMORE, Wis. — Authorities said a Fennimore man repeatedly sexually assaulted three girls younger than 6.
Jamie J. Childs, 26, had a hearing this week in Grant County Circuit Court on three charges of first-degree child sexual assault. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 14. Each of the felony charges carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison upon conviction.
Authorities said the charges stem from incidents that occurred from July 11 to Aug. 5.
The three girls, each of whom knew Childs, told their parents that he touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions. One victim said the abuse had occurred “about 10 times,” according to court documents.