Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told a crowd of Republicans in Dubuque on Wednesday that diminishing national pride at home was contributing to conflict and threats globally.
Haley spoke at an event hosted by the Republican Party of Iowa at a private residence in Dubuque. Haley served as governor of South Carolina before former President Donald Trump tapped her to serve as U.N. ambassador and is rumored to be eying a 2024 run for president.
Haley has been on a national tour campaigning for other Republican candidates for office and arrived in Dubuque after visiting Wisconsin and making a stop in Davenport, Iowa.
Wednesday’s event featured speeches from both Haley and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, as well as a conversation between the two.
“She is moving through, going to state after state after state, helping conservatives,” Kaufmann said.
Haley said she was in Iowa campaigning for candidates such as Republican first-term U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who is running for reelection in Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, which includes Jackson County.
“You grow these women tough here in Iowa,” she said of Miller-Meeks, as well as U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. “Whatever is in the water, keep drinking it.”
Throughout the event, Haley connected policies and actions supported by Democrats nationally with national security threats and global conflict. As examples, she pointed to issues such as the teaching of critical race theory in schools and COVID-19 mitigation measures, along with Democrats’ opposition to a Florida law that bans classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues for young students.
“All of these things are distractions. And when America is distracted, the world is less safe,” she said. “The national self-loathing that is happening in this country is going to be our downfall if we’re not careful.”
Haley also said that without rebuilding national pride by spreading conservative values, “the enemy” is waiting to attack.
“Russia and China have named themselves ultimate partners,” she said. “They see the West as the great sinners and are determined to wipe them out. Their junior partner is Iran. Every country is looking at that coalition and the U.S. in the West, and they have to pick a side. Do you know which side they’re going to pick? The one they think can win. We win when we act like winners again.”
Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in an emailed statement Haley’s tour has been unbalanced.
“Which Nikki Haley is going to show up?” Moussa said. “The one who said Trump was responsible for the January 6 riot or the one who shamelessly praises him and says she wouldn’t run for president if he does?”
The Republican Party of Iowa originally indicated that Wednesday’s event would be open to the press and required media RSVPs. The Telegraph Herald did RSVP, but on Wednesday morning, party staff notified the TH that press no longer was welcome to attend and provided a livestream link.
Party staff later told the TH that Haley had no availability before or after the event.
