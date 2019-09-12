Local United Way officials will attempt to raise $1.5 million in an annual fundraising campaign.
United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States kicked off its annual campaign this morning with a breakfast event at Diamond Jo Casino.
“We were a little under goal last year,” said Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of the local United Way.
The organization attempted to raise $1.625 million in an annual campaign launched in September 2018, but ended the campaign at $1.57 million. The organization raised about $1.7 million in both 2015 and 2016 and $1.55 million in 2017.
“I think our goal is very obtainable,” said Gary Dolphin, the co-chairman of this year’s fundraising campaign. “My goal is to make goal. I hate falling short. I hate losing.”
Campaign proceeds support 25 organizations and 35 programs that seek to improve health, education and income stability in the tri-state area.
The fundraising initiative relies on workplace giving, individual donations and a variety of events.
This story will be updated.