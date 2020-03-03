DelCo Advancing Modern Professionals for Tomorrow seeks businesses that have been operating for at least 50 years in Delaware County.
The group is hosting an awards banquet March 26 at the county fairgrounds in Manchester to honor such businesses. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
Interested businesses should contact Mitch Peyton, of DelCo Advancing Modern Professionals for Tomorrow, at 563-920-5765 or mitch.peyton@nm.com or the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce at 563-927-4141 to register for the event. Tickets are $20.