The Archdiocese of Dubuque on Monday announced that public celebrations of Mass will be canceled beginning Thursday, March 19.
Archbishop Michael Jackels said all Catholics in the archdiocese will receive dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass.
Jackels writes that the decision was made “after consultation and considerable prayer” and is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Parishioners can watch a live video of Jackels celebrating Mass at 9 a.m. each Sunday, as well as certain other ceremonies. He also will lead the rosary every Thursday, though the time has not been set yet. More information is available at DBQArch.org.
Funerals, weddings and baptisms can be held, but they will be limited to the immediate family, or at least no more than 50 people present, according to the archdiocese. All archdiocesan-sponsored events of 50 or more people are canceled.
Reached in the wake of Monday’s announcement, owner Pat Leonard said Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque will enact a policy allowing no more than 50 attendees at a visitation service at a time. The elderly will be encouraged to not attend funeral services and instead send condolences in the form of flowers or letters.
“I have seen nothing like this before,” Leonard said. “This is probably as extreme as it has ever been in my lifetime.”
Event centers and wedding venues also are preparing for potential cancellations and delays.
Carl Busch, marketing manager for 7 Hills Events Center in Dubuque, said he received several inquiries from people asking if their weddings will be canceled. That is not the venue’s intent.
“We’re going to be doing business as is until the government tells us otherwise,” Busch said. “Weddings are a hard thing for people to cancel. We will not cancel on them.”
The Rev. Dennis Quint, with the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, said he is assessing how to handle weddings and funerals planned at the church.
“We have a wedding scheduled for later this month, and I am talking with the bride and groom to determine the best path forward,” he said. “We don’t want to foster the spread of the disease.”
Melanie Bressler, campus manager for Steeple Square in Dubuque, said it would be challenging for soon-to-be-newlyweds to cancel their events due to the immense planning most involve.
“It’s extremely difficult to coordinate a wedding, so canceling isn’t something that is easily done,” she said.