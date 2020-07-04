The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Austin J. Plumley, 21, of 1491 Bluff St., No. 1, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Kayla J. Kent, 23, at their residence.
- Samantha L. Peterson, 30, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted her husband, Charles E. Pet- erson, at their residence on Monday.
- Jonathan P. Hull, 37, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Jet Center Drive south of Dubuque on charges of domestic
- assault impeding airflow, three counts of child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted Michelle Aguilar, 35, as she was driving with three children in the vehicle.
- Tremaine L. Moore Jr., 20, of 3240 Getty Terrace, Apt. 205, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Elma Dogic, 24, at their residence on June 11.
- Kohl V.B. Lee, 32, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 202, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday at 2109 Elm St. on charges of domestic assault with a weapon, domestic assault impeding airflow resulting in injury, three counts of child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted Ashley McManigle, 30, of 2109 Elm St., while three children were present.
- William J. Stahl Jr., 50, of 3953
- Excelsior Ave., reported the theft of $700 worth of items, including $200 and a wedding ring, from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.