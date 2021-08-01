Dubuque police probe shooting
Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a teen was shot outside a Dubuque restaurant late Monday night.
Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. Monday to Unity-Point Health-Finley Hospital after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“A 17-year-old male reported he was shot outside Hardee’s at 420 Rhomberg Ave.,” McClimon said. “We believe the incident occurred shortly before we responded. We don’t believe Hardee’s was open (at the time of the shooting).”
McClimon said the teen, whose name has not been released, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
Police continue to investigate the incident. The initial investigation suggests a link between the 17-year-old victim and the shooter.
Police investigating death of woman in Dubuque
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Dubuque.
Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to 635 W. 11th St., No. 4, to conduct a welfare check on 20-year-old Kylie Duster, according to a press release.
Officers discovered a deceased woman believed to be Duster in the residence.
“An investigation has been underway since the discovery and remains active,” the release states.
Police said no additional information will be released at this time.
In recent days, Duster’s family members had taken to social media to report that she had been missing since Sunday and asked for help locating her.
Organizers prepare for MLB game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Plans are in the home stretch two weeks ahead of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
The game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will take place Aug. 12 in an 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the original “Field of Dreams” movie site. The game initially was slated to happen last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To capitalize on the crowds expected for the game, local officials are planning Beyond the Game events that will take place in Dyersville on Aug. 11 and 12 — and the clock is ticking.
“ We’re in full-fledged event mode,” said Keith Rahe, CEO and president of Travel Dubuque.
The first day of Beyond the Game will include a free country concert headlined by country duo Maddie & Tae. Country singers Shy Carter and Ingrid Andress also will take the stage.
Rahe said the main stage at Commercial Club Park will start going up on Aug. 10. He said he believes 5,000 to 7,000 people can fit inside the fence surrounding the park, but people also will be able to listen beyond that.
“We have heard repeatedly that people can’t believe it’s all free, the concerts and everything,” Rahe said. “We expect a good crowd.”
Rahe said 10 to 12 food vendors will set up shop around Westview Park and the City Square, as well as five to seven vendors at Commercial Club Park, though visitors also are encouraged to eat at local restaurants. He added that around 100 people have volunteered to answer visitor questions, monitor children’s activities and man the beer tent.
New home in store for Betty Jane
As it seeks to continue its rapid growth, a Dubuque-based candy company soon will take up residence in a former house of pancakes.
Betty Jane Candies purchased the former home of IHOP, 1785 John F. Kennedy Road, and aims to open in that structure in the fall, according to Betty Jane President Drew Siegert.
He said the company identified the need for additional space in the weeks leading up to Christmas last year and since has explored multiple options within Dubuque. The former home of IHOP, which closed in January, emerged as the ideal location for the expanding candy company.
Siegert emphasized that the Asbury Road location, which is now utilized as both a retail and production site, will continue to sell candy until Betty Jane is ready to move into the new space. Once that move takes place, crews will conduct minor renovations at the Asbury Road site to transform the entire building into a production facility, significantly increasing the company’s capacity in the process. The company’s retail location in Warren Plaza, 3500 Dodge St., closed when the lease expired at the end of July.
Five Flags commission urges council to act
Five Flags Center officials plan to once again urge Dubuque City Council members to consider a major reconstruction project.
On Monday, Five Flags Civic Center Commission members discussed submitting a letter to the council expressing continued support for the project, along with recommending the city invest in a new cost assessment.
The letter of support was not given final approval Monday, but it is expected to be voted on by the commission this week. City staff was directed by the commission to determine how the cost assessment could be funded.
The proposed project seeks to demolish the current Five Flags Center and construct a new facility that would stretch across West Fifth Street, increasing seating capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400.
Council members originally planned to hold a vote in September 2020 on borrowing $74 million to fund the project. However, in the summer of last year, council members voted to table further discussion of the project until January 2022, given the pandemic.
County jail renovation begins
A renovation project set to break up the larger housing units in the Dubuque County Jail is underway.
The project will wall off the connection between the upper and lower levels of the jail’s two larger, 49-person housing units, cutting the capacity of each unit in half.
While the work will technically add two new housing units, Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster said the total jail capacity will remain the same at 212 people. Breaking up the two large units, however, will make the space more manageable.