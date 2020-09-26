SCALES MOUND, Ill. — One person was injured Wednesday when a tanker truck overturned near Scales Mound.
Benjamin E. Sparks, 67, of Moline, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, according to a press release issued Friday by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on North Mill Creek Road south of East Brandt Road in rural Scales Mound. The release states that Sparks was driving a tanker truck hauling water south on North Mill Creek Road when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
The crash remains under investigation.