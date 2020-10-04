A few years back, friends and colleagues of Carrie Koelker began urging her to run for a seat in the Iowa Senate. Each time they asked, she had the perfect excuse ready for why she could not.
“I work full time. I have four kids. My twins are going to be seniors when my term would come to an end,” she said. “I found every reason in my head.”
But as time passed, Koelker gave the idea more thought and felt the role could grant her more opportunities to attract people to Iowa — something she already had been doing for some time.
“My day job for 20-some years has been inviting people to Iowa to live, work, travel and play,” said Koelker, the longtime executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism Association. “Finally, I decided I am going to do it. I knew I was going against a two-term incumbent. It wasn’t going to be easy, and when I am going to do something, I am going to be all in.”
And Koelker, a Republican from Dyersville, prevailed in the November 2018 election.
Like Koelker, Lindsay James didn’t need to be asked just once or twice but multiple times by peers to run for office. But it wasn’t until after the 2016 presidential election that she caught herself seriously considering a run for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives and ultimately decided to do it.
“It does take women three times to be asked to run for office often before they even consider it,” said James, a Democrat from Dubuque who won her seat in the same election as Koelker. “If you are a woman of color, it takes 11 times.”
Loras College featured four women who are first-time officeholders during a virtual event last week to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
David Cochran, a professor of politics at Loras, said the idea behind the event was not to have the speakers debate, but for each one of them to speak about their accomplishments, struggles, why they decided to run for office and how their time in elected office has been.
“I think part of trying to keep our democracy healthy is reminding people of the struggles groups went through to get the right to vote in the first place, and so we should not take the right to vote for granted because there have been so many difficult struggles by groups who have not had it,” he said.
Nancy Fett, an associate professor of social work at Loras and a Western Dubuque Community School Board member, spoke about her decision to run against Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, in 2018. Although Fett lost the election, it was a worthwhile experience, she said.
“It was so interesting — hearing people’s perspectives and hearing what they are interested in,” she said. “It was kind of scary at times. I have learned so much. I am getting to my first year (on the school board), and that learning curve is really high, but it’s one of those things where you have an appreciation for people who have done this for decades.”
Kate Parks and her husband felt the 2016 presidential election was a wakeup call for them to get involved. Even if it was just at a local level, they wanted to have a positive impact.
“We started to get a little bit more involved in the community and trying to get people activated and energized around some local issues,” said Parks, who was elected to the Dubuque Community School Board last November. “I think it’s been an example for our kids, too, to see me take this on, and hopefully, it is something that will be on their radar that this is something where you can serve your community and have an impact.”
She has found her new role on the school board inspiring, she said. But sometimes, it’s still hard for her to picture herself in the role she is in.
“That is why you need friends to help you and encourage you,” she said. “I think it has been totally inspiring learning about all of the great things that our district is doing, and I think that when I was running for office I didn’t know much about it.”
Throughout the conversation, the four women shared their own unique stories of how they got to where they are today, but they also all had one unified message to women listening: Get out and run for office.
“If you are a woman, and you are listening to this right now, would you please consider running for office?” James asked.