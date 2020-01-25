The longtime owners of Derby Grange Golf recently purchased the large swath of land housing everything from the business’s baseball diamonds to its miniature golf course.
Ron and Mary Breitbach purchased the 29-acre plot earlier this month. The land previously was owned by Ron’s uncle and aunt, Bill and Jeannie Breitbach.
“This is a pivotal point in our lives and a monumental point in the history of Derby Grange,” Ron said. “Now we can stick more money into the business and make it better for our customers.”
Ron said the owners plan to invest $50,000 in facility improvements this year alone.
A new parking lot, upgraded batting cage amenities and improvements to the baseball diamonds are among the immediate changes slated for Derby Grange.
Ron Breitbach has an extensive history with the recently purchased land.
His grandparents bought the property in 1955 and his parents later lived there. He still has fond memories of helping his family members farm the land as a child.
In the spring of 1994, construction began on what ultimately would be known as Derby Grange Golf. Ron recalls building features like the miniature golf course “with his own hands.”
Today, the expansive property includes baseball diamonds, miniature golf, batting cages and a driving range.
Prior to this year, Ron and Mary owned the 13 acres on which the golf course is located. However, they had leased more than two-thirds of the land.
Ron said buying the land ensures his family will continue operating the business for the long haul.
“Not too many people can say they get to do what they love for the rest of their life,” he said.
Dubuque resident Dick Core is among the longtime customers at Derby Grange.
Core, a former teacher at Hempstead High School, met Breitbach when Breitbach was a student. He also coached Breitbach when he played on the school’s football, basketball and baseball teams.
Core remains close with the Breitbach family and has marveled at the success of Derby Grange.
“I think it is a real asset to Dubuque,” he said. “There are just so many things that a family can do together there.”
To Ron Breitbach, family has always been at the core of what Derby Grange is all about.
He remembers his mother and father making essential contributions to the business. Today, Ron and Mary’s three children all help out in various capacities.
Ron said the business will continue to be affordable and family-focused. He believes this simple, straightforward approach is necessary.
“These days, it seems everyone is bombarded with technology and constantly connected to their smartphones,” Ron said. “It is pretty awesome to have a place where people can just come out, spend time with their families and enjoy the outdoors.”