Area employers, educators and economic development leaders gathered Thursday morning in Dubuque to discuss the depths of their hiring struggles and possible ways to emerge from the ongoing problem.
Dozens of state and local officials attended a workforce roundtable hosted by Iowa Workforce Development at its site in downtown Dubuque.
IWD Director Beth Townsend pulled no punches while framing the seriousness of the current labor shortage in the state.
“We are regularly reporting over 80,000 (job) openings on our IowaWorks website,” she said. “We have way more openings than we have people to fill them right now.”
That point was hammered home through the session by the employers trying to fill those open spots.
Elizabeth Schmal, human resources generalist at DuTrac Community Credit Union, said virtually every step in the hiring process has become harder.
“It is a mix of everything,” she said. “We aren’t getting the applications we typically would, we aren’t getting people to return my calls, and we aren’t getting people to show up for interviews.”
Schmal said the hiring struggles only have intensified as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.
She emphasized that DuTrac is willing to hire people without applicable experience, noting that the credit union believes it can teach workers how to do jobs. Even so, she is not seeing that interest reciprocated by job-seekers.
“You just have to be willing to do the job, and not everybody is willing to do the job,” she said.
Jennie Brown, of Medical Associates, relates to the struggles. She spoke about the landscape of the labor market.
“Normally, in pre-pandemic times, we would have maybe 12 positions open at Medical Associates,” she said. “We currently have 45, which, for us, is pretty unheard of.”
And Brown noted that the nature of competition is changing.
In the past, local employers generally had to focus only on competing with other local entities. Today, with the increased prevalence of remote working, area companies are feeling competition from national companies that can hire local job-seekers and give them a work-from-home position.
Stacy Holland is the human resource director of HCR ManorCare, which provides skilled nursing and long-term care. She noted that recruiting new workers is only one piece of a far more complex puzzle.
“Even when you do get the workers, the issue becomes retention. … We play the game at morning meetings, ‘Who is going to show up today?’” she said.
While many have pointed to ongoing safety concerns, Holland doesn’t believe that lingering fears over COVID-19 are preventing job-seekers from taking jobs at her organization.
“We are probably more safe than going to Walmart or Target,” she said. “We have certain things in our building you have to go through before you can come in.”
Employers and economic development officials alike acknowledged that there are multiple dynamics leading to workforce struggles.
For one, more older individuals elected to push up their retirement in light of the health risks brought about by COVID-19.
Townsend also emphasized that child care is at the root of many issues. She said Iowa led the nation in the proportion of dual-income households — or households in which both spouses worked — prior to the pandemic.
In many of these households, one spouse left the workforce during the pandemic to stay home with kids. Now, a confluence of factors is making these individuals reluctant to dive back into the workforce.
Most noteworthy is the lack of child care options. Townsend said Iowa is 350,000 slots short of the necessary child care openings needed for kids younger than 12. The issue is worsening, with 33% of child care businesses closing over the past five years, Townsend said.
“I think that is a reason why we haven’t seen as many people get back in the workforce as quickly as we would hope,” she said.
Addressing child care shortages is one path toward narrowing ongoing workforce gaps.
Townsend also touted collaborative programs, through which employers work with high schools and colleges to make them aware of career opportunities they might not have previously considered. Such programs introduce students to everything from welding to computer coding.
Saul Grant, who owns Waterloo, Iowa-based inclusion and diversity company Growing Forward Innovations, spoke about how a focus on diversity could help companies address workforce concerns.
He noted that minority candidates might not feel welcome in certain jobs or at certain companies because they do not see diversity in the current environment. But he believes creating an atmosphere centered on inclusivity eventually could make new groups of individuals consider taking a job at a company they previously wouldn’t have.
“We need to think outside the box, to step outside the box and change how we do things,” he said.