The Platteville Public Library Foundation Board hopes to raise $50,000 to expand the institution’s endowment, a press release said.
The fund is currently valued at $150,000, providing about $6,000 annually for facility upgrades and programming. An expansion would provide an additional $2,000 annually and help finance technology upgrades.
To make a contribution, address a check to Platteville Public Library Endowment and send it to P.O. Box 358, Platteville WI 53818.
For more information, call foundation President Zack Armstrong at 319-239-4085.