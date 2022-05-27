PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville officials and a community group are both seeking additional funding after bids for a planned inclusive playground in the city came back well above budget.
At a meeting this week, the Platteville Common Council heard an update on the Smith Park playground, whose equipment is designed to be accessible for people of all abilities.
To fund the project, the city received a $2.2 million Community Development Block Grant, $1.9 million of which is dedicated to work in Smith Park, with the remaining $300,000 to go to two related parks projects. The Platteville Inclusive Playground committee had also raised about $280,000 to cover aspects of the project not covered by grant funding.
However, City Manager Adam Ruechel told the council that bids for playground equipment, construction and engineering had come back nearly $165,000 over the budgeted amount. Bids for other parts of the project, including a pavilion and renovations to the park’s bathroom, also exceeded cost estimates.
Recently unveiled designs had called for the playground to occupy 18,610 square feet of the 25,000 square feet set aside for the project by the city, and the committee was continuing fundraising efforts to install additional equipment in the extra space.
Christina Burr, co-leader of the Platteville Inclusive Playground committee, said that members will now have to resume fundraising to pay for the extra costs of the base project before pursuing additional installations.
“We’re now going to have to circle back and start raising money for overage, because money that we’ve already committed to the bonus equipment, we certainly can’t move over,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting.
She said the organization has about $81,000 in potential grant funding, although those dollars are not yet secured.
Ruechel said city officials and committee members will meet in the coming weeks to discuss what portions of the additional costs each group can potentially cover. A groundbreaking ceremony for the park was planned for May 31, but Ruechel said the city is not sure whether that will take place, as construction is likely to be delayed.
He said the city will look to trim project costs by eliminating options such as decorative fencing around the park’s pavilion and completing some tasks with city staff.
“The concern we obviously have as staff (is) we’re not talking a $5,000 difference. We’re talking a pretty substantial difference here,” Ruechel said. “We have a fear that if we start chipping away at this, this is going to look like a vastly different project than what has been talked about.”
Burr said the additional costs are a setback, but the group is committed to completing the project.
“It hits us hard, too, in the gut to be over budget, but we still are really passionate about this project and still really believe that what we have on the list here will complete and enhance the project and the park as a whole,” she said.
