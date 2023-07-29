A new outreach initiative for a local job training program aims to build deeper relationships with underserved communities to ensure as many people as possible can access the program.
Opportunity Dubuque, a program of Northeast Iowa Community College, recently implemented a new community connector model that uses local residents to help reach more people who would benefit from additional job training. Through the program, students can earn certificates in fields such as customer service, health care, construction and child care.
In piloting the new model, NICC is working with four individuals who represent communities that face economic inequities to spread the word about Opportunity Dubuque and refer people to the program, said Erin Powers Daley, executive director of community and student development at NICC.
In particular, officials hope to reach local Black men and members of the Marshallese and Hispanic and Latino communities.
Alex Baum, director of advocacy, data and learning at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said the best way to build stronger connections with underserved communities is by empowering individuals within those communities who already have cultural knowledge and relationships.
“There’s a huge trust component, and taking a step into education is really scary and really unknown,” Powers Daley said. “If you’ve never done that, navigating that process can be really hard.”
Powers Daley said the connectors have intentional conversations about the program with people they think could benefit. The connectors are paid $50 per referral and another $25 if the referral enrolls. Since it launched late this spring, seven people have enrolled from connector referrals so far, Powers Daley said.
Baum was part of a small group that helped shape the new model. Baum said when NICC presented the idea, the group analyzed data to determine who could benefit most from participating in Opportunity Dubuque.
“There are barriers for underserved communities to be able to access those resources, that training, those opportunities out there,” Baum said. “And that’s really what Opportunity Dubuque is designed to do.”
Baum said the group hopes to expand the number of community connectors in the future so one or two people are not responsible for reaching an entire community or demographic. They also want to expand to reach more local demographics.
The connectors work closely with NICC’s college and career success coaches, who take care of enrolling and advising students. Adrianna Johnson, a college and career success coach, said she also helps keep students on track and provides assistance with transportation, child care and other barriers.
The program also pays a stipend to students in some classes. Powers Daley said almost all students receive some kind of funding assistance from a third party. So far this year, 94% of Opportunity Dubuque participants have gotten jobs after earning their certificate.
Opportunity Dubuque partners with nonprofits to coordinate resources for students. The program was born out of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Project HOPE initiative, which aims to identify and address patterns of income inequality, and continues to receive funding from the foundation by way of grants, Baum said.
Nic Hockenberry, director of workforce programming with Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said some of the GDDC’s main goals are to add people to the workforce, reduce poverty and increase median household incomes. Opportunity Dubuque is helping break down barriers to make those goals possible, Hockenberry said.
“This program is a great example of one avenue of someone’s life where they can actualize their goals,” Hockenberry said. “They want a career in a specific field, we can be the first step towards that.”
GDDC has also been partnered with Opportunity Dubuque for over a decade to pay a portion of the salary for the college and career success coaches and to choose programs for which it provides tuition assistance.
Powers Daley said as NICC continues to grow its team of nonprofit partners, which currently includes more than 29 organizations, the coaches can direct students to more resources.
When working with students, Johnson said, she tries to be relatable, realistic and understanding of everyone. She wants them to know they have a safety net of support at NICC.
“As adults, sometimes we can get comfortable and complacent, so to see somebody branch off and take a chance on themselves and do something different, I just feel like it’s really rewarding,” Johnson said.