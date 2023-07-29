A new outreach initiative for a local job training program aims to build deeper relationships with underserved communities to ensure as many people as possible can access the program.

Opportunity Dubuque, a program of Northeast Iowa Community College, recently implemented a new community connector model that uses local residents to help reach more people who would benefit from additional job training. Through the program, students can earn certificates in fields such as customer service, health care, construction and child care.

Maia Bond is a Report for America corps member.