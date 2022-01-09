More than five months after a Dubuque woman was found dead at her residence, police still are searching for answers about what happened to her.
Kylie J. Duster, 20, was found dead by police on July 28 in a closet at her residence at 635 W. 11th St., No. 4. Duster’s family reported her missing three days prior.
An online death certificate for Duster lists her manner of death as homicide and immediate cause of death as suffocation.
Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon said that information comes from the medical examiner’s office and not as any result of police investigation. The investigation into Duster’s death still is actively ongoing in the department, he said.
“We’re following up on leads, and we have frequent contact with her family,” McClimon said. “... Hopefully, we can get some answers sooner rather than later.”
Search warrant applications filed in the case state that a cousin of Duster’s told officers that she had not heard from Duster or seen her post on social media since July 25. However, the family had been told that Duster’s vehicle had been spotted around Dubuque.
Officers went to Duster’s residence at 10:45 p.m. on July 28 to do a welfare check, documents state. The door was answered by Willie B. Randle, 42, who also lived at the residence.
Randle told the officers that Duster was not home and that he hadn’t seen her since July 25, documents state. Randle allowed the officers to walk through the residence.
An officer located Duster in her bedroom closet, “cold to the touch and obviously deceased,” documents state.
“Duster had an abrasion to her left eye, her left eye was swollen shut, blood was around Duster’s left eye, and the rest of her face appeared to be swollen and was purple in color,” documents state. “Duster had a white-colored cloth shoved into her mouth.”
During the ensuing investigation, a family member of Duster’s reported to police that she last saw Duster on July 25 with her new boyfriend, Romell D. Enoch, 22, of Dubuque.
Traffic camera footage viewed by investigators also showed Duster’s vehicle being parked, and a man and two women exiting it. Documents state that officers believed the man was Enoch.
Duster’s mother also reported that Duster’s phone and car keys both were missing.
Officers applied for a search warrant to collect Enoch’s DNA and take full body photos. The warrant was executed on July 29, documents state.
Enoch has not been charged in connection with Duster’s death. However, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in December for unrelated drug and sex crimes.