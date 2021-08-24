EARLVILLE, Iowa -- A local Eagle Scout’s project will result in a disc golf course at a park in Earlville.

Matt Brehm, 17, of rural Earlville, is working with city officials to introduce disc golf to Conrad Park.

Brehm received $500 from the Delaware County Community Chest and $500 from a Community Savings Bank grant, as well as $700 in donations from local businesses for the $3,700 project.

The City of Earlville will use city beautification and recreation funds to offset the cost.

Tags

Recommended for you