A band that has twice topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart will be the first concert at Five Flags Center in Dubuque since it reopened after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
Blackberry Smoke will take the stage on Sunday, Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $34.50, plus fees.
The Atlanta quintet has had two albums reach the top spot of Billboard’s Country Albums chart, 2015’s “Holding All the Roses” and 2016’s “Like an Arrow.” The latter also rose to the top of Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.
The show will be Five Flags’ first since reopening. The facility’s adjustments will include “the use of personal protective equipment, contactless transactions, physical and social distancing, and employee temperature checks,” according to a press release.
“In my time in Dubuque, I’ve come to recognize that the people in this area are very social, and we’re excited to get back to providing a place for them to gather,” said Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook. “We are taking steps to ensure that gathering happens in the safest way possible. For instance, we’re going to cap ticket sales to this concert to help maintain physical distancing guidelines.”