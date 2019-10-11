ASBURY, Iowa — A chilly and wet weather forecast has prompted Asbury officials to cancel a planned outdoor movie showing.
The city announced this Thursday that “The Goonies” will not be shown tonight in Asbury Park.
“Goonies never say die! ... But unfortunately this time they have to take a raincheck,” the city stated in a social media post. “The forecast for tomorrow is wet, chilly and windy.”
The National Weather Service is predicting a 50% chance of rain, with a temperature of 42 degrees by 5 p.m. on its way down to a low of 32.